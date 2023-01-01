Arrows shot into sea from Hook Head lighthouse in ancient ritual

Dunbrody Archers perform an arrow ceremony dating back to 1687 at Hook Head lighthouse. It symbolises the port's authority over the estuary. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Biodegradable arrows were shot into the sea from Hook Head lighthouse in Co Wexford on New Year’s Day, to maintain a traditional arrow ceremony that dates back to the 1600s.

The Dunbrody Archers shot the arrows into the sea in an annual event that marks the existence of the world’s oldest intact operating lighthouse .

They were joined by the cathaoirleach of the municipal district of New Ross Town Council, Cllr Michael Sheehan, to celebrate the 800-year history of the presence of a structure at Hook to warn ships of the dangers of the local waters.

Claim of authority

The arrow ceremony dates back to 1687 when the mayor and the corporation of the council claimed their authority over the tower – as the lighthouse is often called – and the nearby waters by travelling to the point of the Hook and shooting an arrow into the sea from the lighthouse, to symbolise the port’s authority over the estuary.

Members of the public were invited to attend the event, which took place at 1pm. It was the first time since 2019 the event had been held with members of the public present, with the intervening years being affected by the Covid pandemic. Treasure hunts, outdoor games and art workshops were held during the afternoon.

It is known that as far back as the fifth century monks lit fires to warn ships of the treacherous waters around Hook Head.

The lighthouse has a visitors’ centre and cafe. A tour that incorporates a 115-step climb to the top of the tower features holograms depicting the structure’s ancient history. Further information is available at hookheritage.ie