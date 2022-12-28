Strawberry Beds bridge conservation to begin in weeks

Conservation works on the Guinness Bridge, which spans the River Liffey at the Strawberry Beds, will commence in January 2023. Photograph: Fingal County Council

Work to save a 19th century cast-iron pedestrian bridge, which spans the River Liffey at the Stawberry Beds in Dublin, will begin in the coming weeks Fingal County Council has said.

The bridge was built by the Guinness family from 1872 to 1880 to provide a pedestrian crossing between Farmleigh Estate, at the Phoenix Park, and Palmerstown to the south of the Liffey, and links to a tunnel on the northside running under the Farmleigh grounds.

The 54m long bridge, a protected structure in the ownership of the council, remains visible over Lower Road at the Strawberry Beds, to the east of the M50 overpass, but the structure has been allowed to deteriorate to a ruinous state with its walkway now entirely lost, its iron rusted and stone supports damaged.

“A serious overhaul of the structure is required to preserve the bridge and abutments as they currently stand. This work has been planned for some time under the care of a conservation design team commissioned by the council,” it said.

The conservation work, to be undertaken by Jons Civil Engineering Co Ltd, will include replacement of damaged bearings and repair of masonry abutments. However, the work will not bring the bridge back to a condition where it can be reopened for use. Part of the €1.5 million contract will involve the installation of new gates “to limit access on both sides” the council said.

The work is expected to take five months it said. “Scaffolding and wrapping of the bridge is required for protection during repair works and temporary traffic restrictions will be necessary on Lower Road.”