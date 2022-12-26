Seán Rooney: arrest made in investigation into Irish peacekeeper’s death

Mourners at the funeral of Pte Seán Rooney last week at the Holy Family Church in Dundalk. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

An arrest has been made over the death of Pte Sean Rooney, the Irish peacekeeper who died in Lebanon after the Unifil vehicle in which he was travelling came under attack.

Pte Rooney (23) was killed while Trooper Shane Kearney was seriously wounded in the incident at the village of al-Aqbieh in southern Lebanon on December 14th.

The AFP news agency reported that Hizbullah, the militant faction influential in southern Lebanon, handed over a man described as the main suspect to authorities.

The group has denied involvement in the attack on Unifil forces passing through al-Aqbieh.

Three investigations, by Lebanese authorities, the UN and the Irish Defence Forces, were set up in the wake of the incident.

Lebanese officials had signalled in recent days that progress in the investigation was likely.

“I think things are going in a very promising direction that won’t be too long before we hear some good news,” Lebanon’s ambassador to the UK and Ireland Rami Mortada told The Irish Times on Friday.

Lebanon was previously described by Micheál Martin, the then-Taoiseach, as a “challenging” environment to get to the truth.

However, he said: “These investigations have to be very comprehensive. We are determined to get the truth.”