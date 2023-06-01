Lebanese court charges five Hizbullah members with killing Private Seán Rooney

Private Sean Rooney, who was serving with a UN peacekeeping mission, died when his convoy came under attack last December

A Lebanese military court indicted five members of the Shia militant and political organisation Hizbullah on Thursday in relation to the attack on Irish peacekeepers in South Lebanon, which killed Private Seán Rooney and seriously injured Trooper Shane Kearney last December.

Mohammad Ayyad, who is currently in the custody of the Lebanese military, and four other defendants whose locations are currently unknown, were indicted on voluntary homicide and criminal conspiracy and will face a trial at the military court in Beirut, according to a military spokesperson.

Pte Rooney (24) from Dundalk, Co Louth, and Tpr Kearney (22), from Killeagh Co Cork, were serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) when the vehicle they were travelling in as part of an administrative run to Beirut Airport was targeted in a gun attack in Al-Aqbiya.

Pte Rooney died in the attack and Tpr Kearney was critically injured after shots were fired at their vehicle. The two other Irish soldiers on board the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Following the attack, Trp Kearney was medically evacuated to Ireland and is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont hospital, according to the Defence Forces.

On December 25th, Hizbullah, which dominates South Lebanon and the area surrounding Al-Aqbiya, handed over Mohammad Ayyad to the Lebanese army for interrogation for questioning regarding his alleged involvement in the gun attack.

In January, the military court pressed charges against seven people involved in the attack on the Irish peacekeepers. The charges ranged from murder and attempted murder to destroying vehicles, according to a Lebanese military spokesperson.

The Lebanese military did not provide a comment to The Irish Times when asked for further details regarding the two individuals who were charged but not subsequently indicted on Thursday.

Under the Lebanese penal code, the five individuals, including Mohammad Ayyad, who have been indicted by the military court face offences punishable by the death penalty. However, Lebanon currently has an unofficial moratorium on the death penalty and no executions have been carried out since 2004, even though courts continue to hand down death sentences.

Farouk Mughrabi, a Lebanese attorney who regularly represents clients at the military court, says that individuals convicted of offences carrying the death penalty in practice receive a life sentence.