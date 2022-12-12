Weather warnings: Orange alert in place as temperatures fall to -7 degrees

Cars were abandoned on the A22 near East Grinstead during wintry conditions on Sunday. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days.

A status orange weather warning remains in place this morning as daytime temperatures are expected to reach no more than minus 2 degrees.

Dublin Airport said this morning it was fully operational but a number of flights due to arrive into Dublin Airport from London have been cancelled due to snow, ice and fog in the UK which is impacting flights there. It also said a number of other flights may be delayed and advised passengers to check with their airline for information on their flight

Snowfall on Sunday evening forced some UK airports to close their runways and left drivers struggling to get through in London. The flights affected this morning were mainly to and from London Heathrow and London City airports.

Iarnroid Éireann said there were a number of delays this morning to Dundalk/Drogheda to Dublin Commuter services due to weather-related technical issues. Dublin Bus and Bus Eireann also said a number of their services were delayed.

Bright & bitterly cold this morning with frost, ice and freezing fog, which may linger through much of the day🥶🥶



Wintry showers in the northwest, largely dry elsewhere🌨️



Temperatures will reach just -2 to +4°C, remaining below freezing for much of the north midlands📉🌡️ pic.twitter.com/nnf37eX3xK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 12, 2022

The lowest temperature overnight was minus 7.2 degrees recorded in Athenry and it is expected to stay very cold throughout the working week with widespread frost and ice. Met Éireann said that conditions here will remain cold and frost, ice and fog will linger in places through the day. Temperatures will reach just minus 2 degrees to 4 degrees but it will drop as low as minus 6 overnight in places.

UK airports were affected due to the conditions, with both Gatwick and Stansted having to close their runways to clear snow on Sunday. A number of flights arriving from mainly London Heathrow and London City airports into Dublin Airport were cancelled this morning.

Gatwick posted on Twitter: “Sunday 11/ Monday 12 December: Snow and freezing weather may cause disruption at the airport. Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline – and also local travel conditions – before departing for the airport.”

The warnings came as four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a lake in Solihull in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon after falling through ice.

Richard Stanton, area commander for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold, please, adults and children alike, stay away from open water, under no circumstances venture on to ice regardless how thick or safe you think this ice may be.”

Emergency personnel search the lake at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake. Photograph: PA

Road users in the south east of England were being asked by National Highways not to travel unless it was essential due with up to 10cm of snow forecast.

Kent was being particularly hard hit, with snow severely impacting the M2, the M20 around junctions 8 and 9, the A21 and the A249, with drivers struggling to get through, the organisation said.

National Rail said snow and ice had caused severe disruption across the whole of its south eastern network on Sunday night and delays would continue into Monday, “particularly in the morning”.

“To allow Network Rail to check that the rails are clear of snow and ice, which can prevent trains from drawing power from the electric rail, the first trains in each direction on all routes will be cancelled,” it said.

“We also have many trains in the wrong location after last night’s disruption, which will cause further cancellations to services across the network.”

People walk along the seafront at Whitley Bay in Northumberland after a light covering of snow. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days. Photograph: PA

Newspaper distribution, including of The Times and The Sun, experienced significant disruption overnight which may flow on into delivery delays “in many parts of the country”.

The yellow warnings are in place from Sunday until Monday morning for northern and south-western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-eastern England, the Midlands and South West as well as London and the South East.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: “It will continue to be a very cold day, with maximum temperatures of 1C to 4C on Sunday, and, as we head into the evening, we see persistent rain, sleet or snow in the far South East of England, which is what we have a yellow warning out for from 6pm on Sunday.

“We could see 2cm to 5cm (of snow), perhaps up to 10cm in some places, with Kent and Sussex most affected, with areas most exposed such as North and South Downs and higher ground going to see the more significant accumulations.

The AA has advised motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions on Monday morning.

- Additional reporting PA