In pictures: The cold snap

Fallow deer rest on the snow and ice covered grass in Dublin's Phoenix park. Parts of Ireland have been blanketed in snow with forecasters warning that freezing conditions are set to continue this week. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Monday is likely to be the coldest day of the year with daytime temperatures in parts of the north midlands to remain below freezing all day. At 8am, the temperature was still minus 7 at Athenry in Co Galway, minus 6 at Cork Airport and minus 5 at Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford.

A heavy frost surrounds Bunratty Castle and grounds in County Clare on Sunday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A Met Éireann status orange weather warning remains in place this morning and a freezing fog warning is also place. Met Éireann said conditions will remain cold and frost, ice and fog will linger in places through the day. There is a possibility of snow in the northwest with some drifting into the eastern and southern counties during the afternoon and evening.

Dunalavin, Co Wicklow, covered in snow on Friday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Dublin Airport said on Monday morning it was fully operational but a number of flights due to arrive from London have been cancelled due to snow, ice and fog in the UK which is impacting flights there. It also said a number of other flights may be delayed and advised passengers to check with their airline for information on their flight.

A person skis in the snow at Greenwich Park, London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Ten departing flights have been cancelled at Dublin Airport along with nine arrivals all to and from the UK. Other flights to the same destination have been delayed. There are no reports of disruption at Cork or Shannon Airport. The flights affected this morning are mainly to and from London Heathrow and London City airports. Stansted Airport has suspended all flights today.

Snow-covered roads are seen ahead of the morning rush-hour in London on Monday morning. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Met Éireann says the outlook is for the weather to stay very cold throughout the working week with widespread frost and ice. Most areas will remain dry and bright with just occasional wintry showers near coasts. Winds will remain generally light.

The village of Clarinbridge, Co Galway, on Monday morning.

The Minister for the Environment Darragh O’Brien, who has responsibility for emergency co-ordination, said there is sufficient salt for all major routes across the country. All local authorities have their emergency plans up and running, he said.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Scotland, Northern Ireland, much of England and parts of Wales, with disruption set to continue, the BBC reports. Trains have also been delayed and drivers warned to take care after several motorway accidents.

A dog running in Richmond Park in south west London on Monday morning. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire

Volunteers at a national confidential listening service for older people in Ireland say that many callers are “deeply worried” about keeping their properties warm this winter particularly during the current cold snap. Áine Brady, CEO of Third Age, the not for profit organisation running the SeniorLine said that their traditional caller can be lonely and isolated. However, anxiety is now a huge issue as people attempt to manage their funds during the winter.