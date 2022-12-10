Asylum seekers freeze in tents as cold snap set to continue

Outside the Knockalisheen Direct Provision centre, Co Clare, where over 100 asylum seekers were living in tents in sub-zero conditions. Photograph: David Raleigh

Around 100 international protection applicants living in tents at a Direct Provision centre in Co Clare were facing into their third night of sub-zero temperatures on Friday night with “raw” winter conditions set to continue this weekend and into next week.

Ireland will remain in the grip of an Arctic airmass in days to come, with no great thaw expected to follow the lifting of some cold, ice and snow warnings on Saturday.

Outreach workers in contact with the Direct Provision residents said a sense of “hopelessness” was beginning to set in amid poor conditions, though a small number were moved to alternative accommodation yesterday

With temperatures expected to dip below minus 4 degrees at Knockalisheen Direct Provision Centre on Sunday night, the heating system for the tents is understood to have malfunctioned several times in recent weeks.

Of 103 residents, six were moved to alternative housing on Friday, with others due to follow in coming days, the department responsible for the issue told the Irish Times.

Meanwhile, the weather caused disruption to air and road travel. By 7pm on Friday 37 flights had been cancelled at Dublin Airport, mostly outbound, as a result of conditions. Airlines experienced significant knock-on delays to flight schedules due to difficulties de-icing aircraft.

The Dublin Airport Authority was last night refusing to rule out more flights being grounded in the run-up to Christmas because of the cold snap.

“All surfaces will continue to be monitored throughout the night, with the team on standby to provide further treatments if and when required,” media relations manager Graeme McQueen said last night.

Nevertheless, uncertainty remains, with passengers intending to fly from the airport in the coming days advised to check for updates with airlines.

Yesterday, Aer Lingus and Ryanair said they canceled a small number of flights as ground crews toiled to get planes in the air.

There looks to be little reprieve ahead. Although some limited snow, ice and freezing fog warnings for various parts of the country are due to expire at noon today, there is no indication of major change.

Met Eireann said the country would remain wintry and “raw” in the days ahead, although with little expectation of widespread heavy snow.

The ongoing conditions have been swept in by a south-moving Arctic airmass, ensuring daytime temperatures struggle to reach low single figures.

Counties Donegal and Mayo face the prospect of snow on Saturday. Meteorologist Paul Downes said showers could be “intense” and there was “definitely a need to be careful on the roads, especially back roads”.

Saturday’s daytime temperatures will remain around freezing, climbing only to highs of plus 4, although with generally dry conditions and low winter sunshine. Around Dublin, freezing fog will loiter.

Things do not look much better for Sunday, with temperatures unlikely to rise much above freezing. “It really is quite raw conditions,” Mr Downes said.

Monday could even see temperatures dip to as low as minus 6, but minus 2 will be more typical. Not much let-up in the cold is expected until at least next weekend.

Met Eireann also warned that, while unusual in Ireland, freezing rain can sometimes occur, converting to dangerous, invisible black ice when it hits a surface, sometimes taking on the deceptive appearance of a wet surface.

Carlow Weather, the popular amateur forecaster, noted there would be “very little thaw now over the next seven days which will lead to frozen pipes. If you have turned off heating in areas, keep an eye or also attics etc.”

The country has scrambled to deal with the cold snap. Dublin City Council gritted more than 300km of roads overnight into yesterday morning (Friday) and, with operations ongoing, had stocked about 1,800 tonnes of gritting salt in storage units across four city depots.

Amid warnings of freezing fog, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) issued driving advice, appealing to motorists to slow down, keep a safe distance from vehicles ahead and use fog lights.