Another 50 flights through Dublin Airport cancelled as cold snap continues

Airlines have had to cancel 23 outbound flights and 27 inbound flights at Dublin Airport on Saturday as the cold snap continues.

DAA, which operates the airport, said “all is working well” this morning but, as a knock-on from issues faced by airlines on Friday, a number of flights have been cancelled.

Met Éireann has said the weather is likely to remain “bitterly cold” for another week.

As of 9am, airlines have confirmed the cancellation on Saturday of 23 outbound flights and 27 inbound flights, DAA confirmed. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest information regarding their flight. On Friday, a total of 143 flights were cancelled.

Graeme McQueen, media relations manager of DAA, said all surfaces at Dublin Airport including runways, aprons, stands, roads and walkways were pre-emptively treated through the night and “are fully open and operational again today as they were for the entire day on Friday”.

“DAA’s teams were on hand in the terminals during the night to help passengers seeking to rebook their cancelled journeys from Friday, providing water etc to those waiting at airline desks,” he said.

A yellow ice and freezing fog warning is in place across the country until noon on Saturday. A snow warning is also in place for Co Donegal until noon.

Dublin Airport is once again fully open & operational today (Saturday). However, as a knock on from the issues faced by airlines yesterday, a number of flights have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest info regarding their flight. pic.twitter.com/ErnoV3ZJ0B — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 10, 2022

Michelle Dillon, meteorologist with Met Éireann, said temperatures dropped to -6.4 degrees in Moore Park, Co Cork and -6.3 in Athenry, Co Galway last night.

Ms Dillon said the weather will stay “bitterly cold” for another week and that Dublin is likely to see more wintry showers due to winds coming in off the Irish Sea.

Attempts were continuing in Co Clare on Saturday to find alternative accommodation for around 100 international protection applicants living in tents at a Direct Provision centre. Outreach workers in contact with residents at the Knockalisheen Direct Provision Centre said a sense of “hopelessness” was beginning to set in after a third night of sub-zero temperatures, though a small number were moved to alternative accommodation on Friday.

Ms Dillon said there were “a variety of wintry hazards” currently affecting the country, including frost, ice and some showers of snow.

It will stay very cold on Saturday with some lingering patches of frost, ice and freezing fog. Many areas will remain dry and bright through the day, although occasional wintry showers will push in to Atlantic coastal areas, mainly falling as rain or sleet.

Highest temperatures will be between one to five degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

Saturday night will be mainly dry, but very cold with widespread severe frost and with ice on roads and paths. There will be patches of freezing fog in many areas also.

Lowest temperatures will be between minus five to zero degrees with light northerly or variable breezes.

Sunday will be another very cold day with temperatures of just 0-3 degrees. Frost and fog may linger in some places all day. It will be mainly dry with some sunshine. However, some further wintry showers will affect eastern coastal counties.

Monday will continue very cold with temperatures staying below freezing in many areas. Frost, ice and fog will persist throughout the day. Many areas will be dry with wintry showers mainly affecting coastal counties, especially in the east.

Met Éireann said the cold spell will continue through the coming week with severe frosts, ice and freezing fog at times. There will be a good deal of dry weather, but showers of hail, sleet and snow, mainly in coastal counties. The forecaster has warned of “very hazardous driving conditions”.