Funerals of three Creeslough explosion victims to take place today

The funeral Mass for Catherine O'Donnell (39) and her son James (13) is being held at Michael's Church, Creeslough

The funerals of three further victims of the explosion in Creeslough are to take place on Wednesday, as the small Donegal village continues to try to come to terms with the tragedy.

The first two funerals for those killed in the explosion at the Applegreen service station — which destroyed the garage, shop and apartments behind it — took place on Tuesday.

The funeral Mass of James O’Flaherty (48), who had lived in the coastal village of Dunfanaghy, will take place today in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg at 11am.

Mr O’Flaherty, originally from Sydney, had been living in Co Donegal for several years and had worked as an engineer at a US-based multinational company. A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he is survived by his wife Tracey and son Hamish.

The funeral Mass for Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan will be a joint service at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

Ms O’Donnell was from Creeslough but had been living in nearby Kilmacrennan with her partner Charlie Flood.

Her son had been a student in Mulroy College in Milford, and the pair had been in the queue for the post office in the Applegreen shop when the explosion occurred.

Ten people, aged from five to 59, were killed in the explosion last Friday afternoon. The cause has not yet been established, but the main line of inquiry has focused on an accidental gas leak.

Fundraising appeals to support the families of the victims and those injured in the explosion have so far raised more than €700,000.

The funeral Mass of Jessica Gallagher (24), a fashion designer, on Tuesday heard how the young woman had left “ripples of love” for all who knew her.

Another one of the victims, Martin McGill (49), who had been a carer for his mother Mary, was remembered as “a person of kindness and compassion” at his funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church.