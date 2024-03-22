Creeslough: regeneration plan unveiled for Co Donegal village that suffered 2022 explosion

Creeslough parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy hoped the new community hub will act as a 'beating heart' for the community. Photograph: PA Images

A regeneration plan has been unveiled for the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal.

The plans are the culmination of a number of meetings aimed at rejuvenating the village since an explosion at the local Applegreen service station on the afternoon of Friday, October 7th, 2022. Ten people died in the blast.

Up to 100 people gathered at the local Massinass Hall on Thursday night for the unveiling of the plan. The opinion of locals on the best way forward for the village had been sought.

The centrepiece of the plan is a new community centre or hub that will also include extensive sporting facilities.

The hub will also contain private rooms for continued counselling for those still struggling with the impact of the tragedy. There will also be rooms in which to hold local events as the community recovers.

Local parish priest Fr John John Duffy spoke about how Creeslough continues to be on a journey of healing that may take generations to complete.

But he said he hoped the new community hub will act as a “beating heart” for the community in those trying times ahead.

Liam Ward, director of services with Donegal County Council, said the land for the project was already available. He said he hoped the plan will allow people come together on their continued journey of renewal.

Exact overall costings for the project were not specified but planning permission for the regeneration plan has already been granted.

Among the groups who came together to engage in a plan for the village were Donegal County Council, Creeslough Community Association and the Creeslough Working Group.

Those who attended the unveiling included bereaved families, local community leaders, local councillors, Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley as well as TD Joe McHugh. Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue was represented.

International consultancy service Arup, who worked on the plan pro bono, were also present.