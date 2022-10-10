People go from wake to wake ahead of first of 10 Creeslough funerals

Inside St Michael’s Church, designed by celebrated architect Liam McCormick to reflect the hulking Muckish Mountain behind it, in from which sheets of rain reached Creeslough during Monday, a book of condolences lay open.

Messages of heartbreak, sadness and sympathy were signed by names from as far as Co Waterford, Co Tyrone and throughout Co Donegal.

Less than 10m from the church, the local health centre was acting as a drop in for those who needed counselling. The bereaved, those at the scene on Friday, locals who rushed to the rescue effort.

Just another few metres away mourners were filing in and out of the wake of Martin McGill, at the home on St Michael’s Terrace of his mother, for whom he was chief carer.

READ MORE

Many came out and made their way up the street to the wake of Jessica Gallagher, the 24-year-old fashion designer who was in her boyfriend’s apartment when the blast ripped through the block.

Outside the church, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said surrounding neighbourhoods are preparing for more wakes and funerals over the days ahead.

“As we prepare to bury our dead, the village is still numbed. There is an eerie silence. It is just heartbreaking,” he said.

“When you are going from door-to-door, from wake house to wake house, it is not something you thought you’d ever see in this community. It has absolutely shattered us all.”

The doctors and everybody were amazing. They treated the whole thing from start to finish with nothing but respect

Supports are being put in place, said Mr Doherty, as he encouraged “rescuers and the rescued, the bereaved and the injured to seek that help.”

“If you were listening to Leona Harper’s parents this morning, you were just brought to tears,” he added.

Offers of help — including from people in Dublin for anyone needing accommodation when visiting the injured in hospital — were coming in from around the country, said Mr Doherty.

The first funeral will be that of Ms Gallagher at 11am on Tuesday, followed by the funeral of Mr McGill (49) at 2pm.

James O’Flaherty (48) — a married father of one originally from Sydney, Australia, but living in Dunfanaghy — will be buried following a funeral on Wednesday at St Mary’s Church in Bunbeg.

President Michael D Higgins will not attend Tuesday’s funerals because he will be in Strasbourg addressing the Council of Europe. He will be represented by his aide-de-camp. He will be in Donegal from Wednesday to attend all the rest of the funerals of the victims and to meet all of the families as well as emergency services.

Speaking on Highland Radio earlier, Donna and Hugh Harper paid tribute to those who worked at the scene, particularly the digger driver who worked tirelessly to find their daughter. “He didn’t stop until he got her. It was 24 hours before we got her. She was the last taken out.

“The doctors and everybody were amazing. They treated the whole thing from start to finish with nothing but respect.”

Mr Harper described his daughter as “a little gem”.

“She was very outgoing, very friendly, a lovely person. She was very quiet and laid back. She loved life, she loved the outdoors, walking through fields, going fishing, spending time with her friends, going to car shows.” Mr Harper said that like everyone else would say of their daughter “she was very special”.

On Monday evening, crowds of people turned out in Letterkenny for a candlelit vigil.

Prayers were said by two ministers. Many in attendance held candles during a moment’s silence, and placed candles beside photographs of the victims in Market Square.

In Gweedore, around 100 people attended a similar vigil next to a children’s park, 30 minutes west of Creeslough.