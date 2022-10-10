Bridge notes: results from Drogheda congress

Margaret Farren and Anna Carr from Donegal proved to be the outstanding partnership at the Drogheda congress at the weekend when they had a noteworthy double success. In Friday evening’s gala open pairs’ competition they finished more than two percentage points clear of their nearest rivals, Maura Hand and Patsy Gibney with Betty O’Loughlin and Paddy Doran third.

On Sunday, with LizAnn Doyle and Dolores Gilliland as team mates, they had an even easier victory in the congress team championship in which they won all their matches and, in the end, had more than a match to spare over Paddy Hamill, Brian Clarke, Deirdre Tuckey and Séamus Costello who were second. Sandra Newell, Michael McAuliffe, Teresa Rigney and Siobhán Part were third. Tuckey and Costello did better in the main pairs’ tournament which they won by a clear margin from Kay Goldsworthy and Tim Carroll with Billy Ronan and Pat Cassidy third. Hand and Gibney once again were prominent and finished a close fourth. Tuckey and Costello also won the Thursday evening open pairs competition and closely challenged the Donegal pair for leading pair of the congress.

Other results: Mixed pairs: 1. Deirdre Reid, Christy Tierney; 2. Deirdre Smyth, Francis Whelan; 3. Frances and Seán Newcomen. Intermediate A: 1. May Byrne, Mary Flanagan; 2. Lesley O’Shea, Bridget O’Mahony; 3. Veronica Buttimer, Helena Browner. Intermediate B: 1. Dara Voyles, Nicola O’Dowd; 2. Angela Everitt, Sylvia McCann; 3. Tom Ryan, Denis Mulvin.

Ireland’s interest in Britain’s gold cup tournament ended with the defeat of Tom Hanlon and Hugh McGann’s team in the quarter finals. They lost to former winners, the London team of Alexander Allfrey in a closely-fought contest that was undecided right up to the final deal. The winning margin was only nine points.

Limerick congress will begin on Friday evening at Greenhills hotel, Ennis Road where novice, intermediate, gala and premier pairs’ competitions will start at 7.30pm. In the premier pairs event prizes will be awarded to the leading women’s, men’s and mixed partnerships respectively. On Saturday the congress Swiss pairs’ championship will begin at 1.30pm while the intermediate pairs event will start at 2.00pm. The Swiss team tournament will commence at 11.00am on Sunday and end at 5.45pm to bring the congress to a close. For entry details see fob.ie. National mixed pairs and team championships will be played in Templeogue, Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th.