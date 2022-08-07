Two young men killed in road collisions in Cork and Dublin

Two people have died in road traffic collisions in Cork and Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a 4x4 vehicle on the N71 at Smorane near Skibbereen, Co Cork on Saturday at approximately 10.20pm.

The driver of the car, a man in his mid 20s, was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later. He was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will be arranged.

The driver of the 4x4, a man in his 40s, was also removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Less than an hour earlier, a motorcyclist was killed in a collision in north Co Dublin.

At approximately 9:30pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision involving a car and motorcycle on the R126 Hearse Road at the junction with Cobbe’s lane near Donabate.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early 20s, was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. He was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a postmortem will be arranged.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either collision to contact them. Any road users with camera, including dash cam, footage are asked to make this available to gardaí who can be contacted at the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.