Teenage boy dies after falling from height at Conor Pass in Co Kerry

A picture of the Conor Pass waterfall in Co Kerry.
Wed Jul 02 2025 - 08:38

A teenage boy has died after falling from a height at the Conor Pass in Co Kerry.

The boy, who is understood to have been visiting the area with his parents from Cork, sustained fatal injuries after falling on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy, believed to be 16 years old, fell from a height above Pedlar’s Lake and died at the scene.

Members of the Dingle Coast Guard, the Coast Guard’s Shannon-based rescue helicopter, the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and gardaí responded to the incident.

A Garda spokesman said a postmortem examination will take place in due course and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

