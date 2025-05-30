Women’s Mini Marathon 2025: Everything you need to know including start time, entry points and bag drops

More than 28,000 people are expected to take to the streets of Dublin as part VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in Dublin this weekend.

The largest all-women’s event of its kind in the world is celebrating its 43rd year with women ranging in age from 14-93-years-old taking part. The first road race took place in 1983, with 9,000 women taking part. Since then, 1.1 million women have entered.

What time is the event?

The race will start at 12.30pm on Sunday, June 1st in Dublin. Bag drop areas will open from 10.30am.

What is the course route?

The 10km race will begin on Fitzwilliam Street in Dublin 2. From there, runners, joggers and walkers will continue on Leeson Street Upper before going on to to Morehampton Road, and making their way on to Donnybrook Road.

After passing UCD, they will head on to Stillorgan Road, Nutley Lane, Merrion Road and past the RDS. The final stretch runs from Ballsbridge, on to Pembroke Road before finishing on Baggot Street Lower.

© Vhi Womens Mini Marathon

Can I still take part?

Both the physical and the virtual races are completely sold out, but supporters are welcome.

Where should I collect my number?

If you do not yet have your number, you can collect it on Saturday, May 31st between 10.30am and 5pm from the Hilton Conrad Dublin on Earlsfort Terrace in Dublin.

All entrants will have a timing tag embedded in their race number. Numbers should not be covered in anyway, and they are non-transferable. It is advised to bring safety pins with you to attach your number to the front of your shirt. People taking part must put their contact details and medical information on the reverse side of their race number. To gain entry into the correct start area on race day, for timing purposes and to get your medal after completing the race, you must show your official race number.

Participants Laura Derkin, and Jo Derkin after the 2024 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Do taking part in the Dublin race the only way to get involved?

The mini marathon has taken place virtually since 2020. The virtual race begins at 9.30am on Saturday, May 31st and runs until 9.30am on Monday, June 2nd. You can complete the 10km at any time across the two days.

Where do the waves start and where can I leave my belongings?

There will be five bag-drop locations where you can leave your belongings before the race. Entrants are asked to bring their own clear reusable bag to store their belongings. The White and Pink waves will enter through the junction of Pembroke Street Upper/Leeson Street Lower. The bag drop for this wave will be at the entrance point on Fitzwilliam Square.

The Blue wave will enter through the junction of Hume Street/Stephen’s Green and bag drop is at the entrance point on Baggot Street. The Green wave will enter through the junction of Herbert Place/Mount Street Crescent (near the Pepper Canister Church) and the bag drop will be after this entrance point on Mount Upper Street. If you are in one of these four waves, you must be there by 12.00pm.

The Yellow wave will enter through the junction of Merrion Square West/Merrion Square North and the bag drop point is after this entrance point on Merrion Square South. The Orange wave will enter through the junction of Hume Street/Stephen’s Green and the bag drop will be after this entrance point on Baggot Street. If you are in either of these waves, make sure you are there by 12.15pm.

If you do want to carry your belongings on the course, keep in mind that your bag cannot be larger than A4 in size and may be searched. Large bags, backpacks or suitcases are not allowed at the event.

Are there any traffic restrictions in place?

Yes, some temporary road closures will be in place. Herbert Street will be closed from 8am on Saturday, May 31st until 7pm on Sunday, June 1st. From 4am to 7pm on race day, Herbert Lane, Pembroke Row, Fitzwilliam Street, Merrion Square, Stephan’s Green, Baggot Street will be closed. Some road closures will be staggered throughout the day. A full list of road closures is available on the mini marathon website.

Participants from Ormeau Running Club in Belfast during the 2024 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

How can I get to the event?

Event organisers are encouraging participants to use public transport such as Dublin Bus, the Luas (to St Stephen’s Green) or Dart.

Due to engineering works, there will be no train service between Connolly and Dún Laoghaire, with Rosslare services running to Bray. Direct bus transfers will be in place. Further information is available via the Irish Rail website.

If you plan to drive, there is restricted car parking around the city centre and road closures mentioned above. Accessible parking is available for badge holders. Merrion Square North is a drop-off location only. If you are travelling by coach, parking will be available at the NTA Coach Park in the Docklands.

Can I run for a charity?

Yes, you can. An estimated €230 million has been raised for charities since the race began in 1983. If you have plans to fundraise, you can sign up with iDonate at registration or you can fundraise independently by getting in touch with a charity of your choice.

What if I need a drink?

Water will be available at the start and finish areas as well at about 2.5km and at the 8km mark, with toilets close by. You can also bring a bottle of water that can be refilled at the refill hydration station. The “Lapee,” a women’s urinal, will also be making its Irish debut at Merrion Square South so you can beat the long toilet queues. The Order of Malta First Aid stations will also be dotted along the course.

What is the weather forecast?

This weekend is expected to see highs of 17 degrees Celsius. The sunshine will be accompanied by breezy conditions and scattered showers. You may want to pack a poncho in with the sun cream.

Anything else?

There are no pushchairs, scooters, baby carriers or pets allowed on the course for health and safety reasons. Bands and dancers will provide entertainment on the day. Everyone who completes the race will receive the 2025 VHI Women’s Mini Marathon finisher medal.