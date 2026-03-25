Children’s hospital deadline will be missed again, committee told

The national children’s hospital had been due for substantial completion on April 30th. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The new national children’s hospital will not reach substantial completion by the end of April, making it the 18th deadline that has not been met.

On Wednesday morning, the Oireachtas health committee heard from Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) and the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) relating to the €2.2 billion hospital, which has been beset by cost overruns and delays.

The hospital is due for substantial completion on April 30th, the 18th such date put forward by the contractor.

However, speaking to politicians, David Gunning, chief officer of the NPHDB, said the board met senior members of construction company Bam on Tuesday morning.

Gunning said at the meeting, the contractor confirmed it would “not deliver on their 30th April substantial completion date”.

He added that while Bam is not achieving substantial completion by this date, “they expect to have areas of the hospital completed by the end of April”.

The employer’s representative (ER), the independent third party responsible for administering the contract, is in the process of writing to Bam requesting an updated formal programme.

Gunning said they did not yet have a new substantial completion date.

The relationship between the contractor and the board overseeing the project has grown increasingly fractious in recent years as the costs increase and deadlines are not met.

In its opening statement to politicians, the NPHDB said it has exercised “all rights and remedies” available under the contract to compel Bam to achieve substantial completion by the target date, including withholding 15 per cent of payments due on a number of occasions.

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“As the ER has not certified that the works have reached substantial completion on the contractual date, the NPHDB has previously issued an employer’s claim under the contract to deduct liquidated damages,” Gunning said.

“Based on Bam’s forecasted completion date of 30th April 2026, the NPHDB has estimated potential liquidated damages for the works to be €40,207,143.”

However, Gunning added this could increase if the works are delayed further.