Emergency departments face unprecedented demand, but drop in people presenting with flu

The number of people presenting to emergency departments with influenza has fallen in the past week, according to the Health Service Executive (HSE).

On Monday, the HSE reported that the number of patients presenting to emergency departments has reduced to 1,806 from 1,893 the previous week, a decrease of 4.6 per cent.

The number of people being hospitalised from the flu has also declined from 815 last week to 692 this week, a 15 per cent decrease.

However, the number of recorded flu cases has increased to 3,548 from last week’s 3,287, almost an 8 per cent increase. The week before that, there were 2,943 cases of flu; the jump to 3,287 represented an 11.7 per cent increase.

Last week, HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster said he expects the flu to peak over Christmas week. He added that emergency departments had been seeing unprecedented numbers, even for this time of year.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) last week published figures for respiratory illnesses in the State. This data showed that across the winter season, which began in October, there has been 10,797 flu cases up to December 13th.

The data also highlighted that flu cases were reported highest in the 0-14 age group, with 1,053 cases in the most recent week covered.

Speaking about the figures, Dr Colm Henry, the HSE’s chief clinical officer, said: ”We will continue to monitor patterns closely as we head into the festive period. There are a number of factors that may influence trends in the coming weeks, such as the natural increase in socialising and intergenerational mixing that occurs during the festive period.

“Vaccination uptake remains important, particularly among the at‑risk groups. There is still time to get your flu vaccine and I would encourage all those eligible to avail of it. The best time to get vaccinated is now."

As well as asking people to get the flu vaccine, the HSE is encouraging the practice of respiratory etiquette. It advises people to wash hands frequently and stay at home if unwell.

Additionally, it advises that if people are ill or have symptoms, to not visit vulnerable people and stay away from care settings. If you need to attend a healthcare facility and are ill, wear a mask to prevent the spread of illness.

Free flu vaccines are available at participating GP clinics and pharmacies. For healthcare workers, free flu vaccines are available in staff vaccination clinics and in the community in GPs and pharmacies.