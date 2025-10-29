Breast cancer diagnoses increase 26% in women under-50

There were 852 breast cancer diagnoses among women aged 20 to 49 in 2022. File image. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA

The number of women aged 20 to 49 being diagnosed with breast cancer increased by more than a quarter over a 10-year period, figures show.

Now a charity is running a public awareness campaign urging women, particularly those who are outside of the screening age, to examine their breasts for abnormalities or changes.

The risk of developing breast cancer increases with age, with the disease most commonly being diagnosed in women aged 50 or older who have been through menopause, the HSE says.

Data from the National Cancer Registry of Ireland showed there were 677 breast cancer diagnoses among women aged 20 to 49 in 2013, but this rose to 852 by 2022 – a 26 per cent increase.

The BreastCheck screening service, which offers free screening for women who are asymptomatic, is designed for those aged 50 to 69.

Helen Forristal, director of nursing services at the Marie Keating Foundation, said every young woman in Ireland needed to check their body to ensure early detection of the disease.

“We are unfortunately seeing a younger cohort of women being diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s much younger now,” she said.

“In my own work, I met a 22-year-old lady who had metastatic breast cancer, which is very young and completely outside of the screening age.

[ Too young for screening: Woman with breast cancer at 46 urges others to check for lumpsOpens in new window ]

“There is no way a screening service could cover young girls of that age.

“We’re asking people to be aware of their own body, to check themselves on a monthly basis. Taking responsibility for keeping an eye on their own body.

“Make sure you go and do something about it if you find something different.”

Ms Forristal said the emerging trend of younger diagnoses was something “we can’t ignore” and that was why these women “have to be really vigilant”.

“I’ve seen younger women who have had their children and they might have noticed changes in their breasts,” she said.

“You should be hypervigilant in this setting because I know two young women who were very delayed in their diagnosis because they put changes in the breast tissue down to mastitis. They were both in their early 30s.”

Ms Forristal said the way in which people lived their lives had changed, which can lead to increased “modifiable risks” for this form of cancer.

“Overweight and obesity can be problem for breast cancer. That would be one. Being inactive. We’re sitting more; I’m more sedentary in my job than I ever was,” she said.

“Alcohol would be a predisposing factor for breast cancer. It’s responsible for one in eight breast cancers in Ireland.”

Am HSE spokeswoman said the number of women being diagnosed with breast cancer was increasing across all ages, not just younger women.

“Improved detection methods and many aspects of our daily life such as diet, overweight and obesity, alcohol and exercise, are likely influences on the increase,” she said.

“The increase has not disproportionately affected those under 50 and, while further analysis would be required, there is no clear indication of an increasing rate in breast cancer specifically in under-50s in Ireland.”