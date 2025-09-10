Two-thirds of public hospitals have unsafe bed-occupancy levels in first half of 2025

More than two-thirds of public hospitals were operating at unsafe levels of bed occupancy in the first six months of this year, new figures show.

A number of studies have shown that having too many patients in hospital beds can result in overrun staff, increased levels of hospital-acquired infections, delays in care or cancelled procedures and worse patient outcomes.

Consequently, a bed occupancy of 85 per cent is generally considered to be the limit at which hospitals are able to work safely and effectively.

Data from the Health Service Executive (HSE) shows the level of bed occupancy was 95.9 per cent nationally in the first six months of this year, rising from 94.2 per cent during the same period in 2024 and 93.3 per cent in 2023.

There were nine hospitals who exceeded their bed capacity during this time period, with St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny having the highest occupancy rate at 116.4 per cent, followed by University Hospital Limerick (UHL) at 114 per cent and St Vincent’s in Dublin at 111.4 per cent.

A total of 31 hospitals had occupancy rates higher than the recommended 85 per cent. However, the figures do not include Galway University Hospitals, as the HSE said the data for these hospitals is “still being validated”.

A number of hospitals have low occupancy rates, including the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear hospital (38.2 per cent), and the National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh (46.9 per cent). South Infirmary Victoria Hospital had an occupancy rate of 58.3 per cent, while Mallow General Hospital’s rate was 62.3 per cent.

In terms of health regions, HSE Mid West, which includes Limerick, had the highest occupancy rate, at 105.4 per cent.

The figures were released in response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane, who said levels were “going in the wrong direction”.

“The bed occupancy levels are way beyond international best practice. We have no room for any surge capacity, which is why, when you have a surge, we have problems in emergency departments and overcrowding. We’re operating on a very dangerous level where we don’t have the beds,” he said.

Mr Cullinane has called on Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill to be “upfront” about whether there is sufficient funding to deliver the new hospital bed plan that was announced in 2024.

Stephen McMahon, co-founder of the Irish Patients’ Association, said many of the issues seen in the health system “stem not from poor medicine but from relentless capacity shortages”.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said it and the Department of Health are working to reduce pressure in hospitals by implementing Sláintecare, the programme which seeks to reform the State’s health service.

“Shifting care from acute services to the community will help reduce demand for hospital beds. This helps people to stay healthy in their own homes and communities for longer, delivering the right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the spokeswoman said.

“In line with the capital development plan, new acute and community beds come on stream each year, and they enhance the availability of services. In addition, the development of surgical hubs and plans for elective hospitals will all contribute to improvement in terms of the pressure on acute hospital bed occupancy.”