Report into potential CHI waiting list irregularities ‘not suitable’ for Garda investigation, HSE says

A report into potential waiting list irregularities and a “toxic” work culture at a Dublin children’s hospital has been deemed “not suitable for investigation” by the gardaí, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said.

Earlier this year, a confidential report relating to work culture and the use of funding to cut public waiting lists at a hospital run by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) was leaked widely in the media.

It highlighted concerns about a “toxic” work culture in parts of a CHI hospital, where there were complaints of bullying, victimisation of trainees and where one consultant had taken defamation proceedings against another.

The report found CHI had a “broken culture” created by dysfunctional relationships and challenging behaviour.

One of the biggest concerns highlighted in the review was about the potential misuse of funding from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF), which is State funding used to purchase care in public or private hospitals for patients waiting longest for treatment – through what is known as outsourcing or insourcing.

The 2022 internal report highlighted how one CHI consultant was allegedly referring patients to public weekend clinics at the hospital that were funded by the NTPF in an attempt to tackle waiting lists.

This consultant was seeing twice the number of patients in the weekend clinic than during his regular weekday equivalent, the review said. He received €35,800 for the weekend work, it added.

The NTPF temporarily suspended funding to CHI in light of the allegations, but this has since resumed.

[ Report reveals ‘toxic culture’ among consultants at CHI hospitalOpens in new window ]

CHI said it could not publish the report for legal reasons. The Minister for Health and senior HSE officials said they were not aware of the report until it was leaked in the media. In June, the HSE referred the report to gardaí.

In a statement on Friday night, the HSE said it has been informed by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau that “following a review of the matter that is deemed not suitable for investigation”.

CHI, which will operate the new National Children’s Hospital when it opens, has faced a number of controversies in recent months, particularly in relation to the provision of paediatric orthopaedic care.

In May, the HSE published an audit on developmental dysplasia of the hip surgeries, which found almost 70 per cent of these procedures carried out in two hospitals – Temple Street and the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Cappagh – over a three-year period were not necessary.

Earlier in the year, the Health Information and Quality Authority published a report on the implantation of unlicensed springs into three children with scoliosis, which described the situation as “wrong”.

Another report, by UK expert Selvadurai Nayagam, is also being conducted into orthopaedic surgery at Temple Street following reports of poor outcomes.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill appointed a number of HSE board members to the board of CHI in an effort to improve governance and oversight in the hospital group.

Lucy Nugent, chief executive of CHI, has apologised to the children and families affected by the recent revelations. The hospital group said it has accepted and is implementing recommendations on foot of the recent reviews.

A Garda spokesman said the assessment process by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau was complete and “no offences have been disclosed”.

“Therefore no action will be undertaken by An Garda Síochána,” he added.