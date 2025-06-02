Report reveals ‘toxic culture’ among consultants at CHI hospital

While the internal report did not identify the staff members involved by name, it laid out in detail how a small number of people were involved. Photograph: Getty

A “negative and toxic” work culture at a hospital run by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), in which multiple staff complained of “unprofessional and disruptive behaviour from consultants”, contributed to the undermining of care and treatment for sick children, an internal report has found.

The CHI report also noted one consultant had taken a legal action for defamation against another.

The report, which also revealed possible misuse of the National Treatment Purchase Fund, was compiled in 2021-2022 but was only given to the Department of Health last Monday.

It paints an astonishing picture of the work culture in parts of one of the best-known hospitals in the country, where relations between some staff and between some staff and management had deteriorated to the point where “challenging behaviour appears to be the norm”.

“Numerous participants expressed concern for the emotional and physical wellbeing of colleagues working in the service,” it said.

In some cases, it identified where the work culture and the interpersonal difficulties which characterised some key relationships had led to shortcomings in the case of patients.

“Dysfunctional relationships played a significant part in leading to two ... cases both of which led to surgeries evolving with complications and ultimately children having prolonged recoveries,” it said.

“Feedback from participants all describing an environment and working life that is adversely impacted by the ‘negative’ and ‘toxic’ culture that exists in the department.”

While the report did not identify the staff members involved by name, it laid out in detail how a small number of people were involved.

“Across multiple participants there was one consultant identified consistently as creating a psychologically unsafe environment not conducive to learning,” it said. “Two specific examples where this consultant’s behaviour and actions reportedly had a significant impact on trainee careers and/or wellbeing were staunchly brought to the attention of this examination through participant interviews.”

In some cases, the behaviour led to the departure of other staff members.

Three members of staff who left one department in the hospital all said they left “for one reason only – bullying”.

Staff members – including some highly skilled medical professionals who were training for senior roles – said one consultant would “punish and exclude you, belittle you and say you were no good. I felt fearful, felt unsafe to ask [the consultant] for help.”

“There’s a lot of people who have come across [the consultant’s] path and it has had a detrimental impact on their lives,” said another.

After giving examples of one consultant’s behaviour, the report noted: “The above reflections from very personal experiences appear to highlight a pattern of abrupt, unprofessional, intimidating and volatile behaviour.

“Behaviours displayed by this consultant appear to be consistent with and reflective of conduct that has been identified as leading to and creating a psychologically unsafe environment, that is an environment where an individual feels they may be punished or humiliated for speaking up with ideas, questions, concerns or mistakes.”

The effect on trainees was especially acute, the report said, quoting one member of staff who said: “Since I started I have been experiencing a lot of bullying/harassment mainly from two consultants ... I feel that I am working in a hostile environment, waiting to be victimised. I am subjected to humiliating and intimidating experiences. They are always undervaluing my performance.

“It has reached a stage that it is affecting my self-esteem, confidence and performance at work in hospital and also at home affecting my family life. The thought of doing on call with these consultants makes me so nervous and stressful.”

CHI did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.