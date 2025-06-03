Almost 50% of children and teenagers struggling with ‘feeling low’

The research revealed a reduction in the proportion of young people happy with life. Photograph: Getty Images

There has been a large increase in the proportion of children in the Republic who report feeling low at least every week, according to fresh research.

A report published on Tuesday found that almost half of children and teenagers (46.3 per cent) reported “feeling low” on at least a weekly basis in 2022, up from 23 per cent in 1998.

Girls were more likely to report feeling low than boys: 57.6 per cent compared with 35.2 per cent.

The Irish Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) survey monitored the health behaviours and outcomes of young people every four years between 1998 and 2022. Those surveyed ranged in age from 10 to 17.

The report found a decrease in the proportion of young people happy with life at present (down from 88.1 per cent to 78.5 per cent) and in those reporting a high level of life satisfaction (down from 76 per cent to 61.6 per cent).

The latest report also found an increase in the number of children and teens feeling pressured by school work (up from 32.9 per cent to 47.8 per cent), and increases in the number of children who reported experiencing headaches (up from 26 per cent to 38.2 per cent) and sleep disturbances (30.9 per cent up to 46.3 per cent).

There was a small increase in the proportion of those who reported going to school or bed hungry because there was not enough food at home: up from 16.6 per cent in 2002 to 18.3 per cent in 2022.

Prof Colette Kelly, who co-led the research at the University of Galway, said the number of those reporting feeling low is “definitely worrying”.

The survey doesn’t ask children why they feel low, noted Prof Kelly, but she said young people are consuming information about war, climate change and the cost-of-living crisis. They are also dealing with the long-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, she added.

There was a small increase in the proportion of those who reported being bullied at school once or more in the past couple of months: up from 24.6 per cent in 1998 to 28.6 per cent in 2022.

The number of girls who reported being bullied increased from 19.6 per cent to 29.5 per cent during the same period, while the number of boys who reported being bullied decreased slightly from 29.2 per cent to 27.7 per cent.

The proportions of young people smoking, drinking and using cannabis have reduced significantly in recent years. The number of children who reported ever being “really drunk” decreased from 33 per cent in 1998 to 17.8 per cent in 2022.

There was also a moderate reduction in the proportion of children and teenagers who reported cannabis use in the last 12 months: down from 12.3 per cent in 1998 to 6.5 per cent in 2022.

The research also found that smoking rates reduced from 22.6 per cent to 4.7 per cent in the same period.

Minister of State for Public Health Jennifer Murnane O’Connor was not present at the launch but spoke via a pre-recorded video message.

“The good news is that we are seeing a significant long-term decline in the use of tobacco, alcohol and cannabis in young people. Compared to 1998, today’s young people are less likely to smoke, drink regularly or experiment with drugs,” said Ms Murnane O’Connor.

The junior minister added that the report highlights ongoing challenges, particularly in mental health and social inequality.

“Many adolescents continue to report pressure at school, bullying, sleep difficulties, and going to bed hungry. While substance use is declining, disparities remain, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds or marginalised communities,” she said.

“We need to support equality and ensure that no young person is left behind.”