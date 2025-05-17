National children’s hospital: Completion delayed until at least September

Clinical advice has suggested migration to the new hospital cannot be undertaken in winter due to 'clinical risks'. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Substantial completion of the new national children’s hospital has been delayed again until at least September, with patients now not expected to be treated at the facility until June 2026 at the earliest.

Building on the site at St James’s Hospital in Dublin began in 2016 after years of disagreement over the location of the hospital.

The following eight years were marked by ballooning cost – from €987 million to €2.2 billion, with repeated delays exacerbated by an increasingly fractious relationship between the builders, BAM, and the board overseeing the project – the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB)

In September last, the contractor pledged the new substantial completion date for the hospital would be June 2025 – the 14th such date issued by the builder.

READ MORE

It has now emerged that this will not be met, with the new date forecast for September at the earliest. However, sources have indicated the NPHDB is not confident of completion by the new target timeline.

This delay will have an impact as to when the hospital will open to patients. Following substantial completion, the hospital will be handed over to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) for operational commissioning, which takes nine months.

During this phase, more than 36,000 pieces of clinical equipment will be installed, electronic health records will be integrated, and more than 4,000 staff from the three existing hospitals will be trained.

However, The Irish Times understands a September date will have an impact on the commissioning period, as this is the beginning of winter activity, when respiratory illnesses surge.

Clinical advice has suggested migration to the new hospital cannot be undertaken in winter due to “clinical risks”.

Consequently, sources familiar with the project have indicated it will be June at the earliest before patients are treated in the hospital.

In light of the consistent delays to the project, NPHDB agreed with BAM that CHI could have access to the site from April to mitigate risks of delays to operational commissioning and to complete technical commissioning.

This early access has not been granted, however, as areas selected for early access have not yet being completed to a contractual standard.

It is understood that this early access will be provided in the coming weeks, but it is expected to be conducted on a phased basis.

Asked about delays, a spokeswoman for NPHDB said work towards substantial completion is “continuing and approaching the final stages”.

“A key focus currently relates to the completion of all rooms and spaces within the hospital to the standard required by the contract, ie, snag free,” the spokeswoman said.

“This process is advancing. In addition, the technical commissioning is being undertaken and will continue until substantial completion.”

In a statement last week about early access, a Department of Health spokeswoman said all parties were working to “minimise further delays” and the Government wanted to see the hospital open “as soon as possible”.

Asked about the delay, a BAM Ireland spokesman said: “The NCH project is at a very advanced stage and is well through the technical commissioning process. BAM is working closely with the NPHDB and CHI to ensure early access for CHI.”

The latest delay comes after significant tensions between BAM and the NPHDB, with the body previously alleging the contractor was holding the hospital “hostage” to secure more funding from the State.

The contractor denied these allegations and blamed late-stage design changes by the NPHDB for the delays.

Next Thursday, the NPHDB, CHI, Seamus McCarthy, Comptroller and Auditor General, and staff from the department and Health Service Executive will appear before the Public Accounts Committee to update politicians on the project.