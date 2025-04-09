Temple Street: Calls for public inquiry into use of springs in scoliosis surgery

The mother of a child with scoliosis has called for a public inquiry into the use of unauthorised springs in spinal surgery at Temple Street Hospital.

Claire Cahill, the co-founder of the Scoliosis Advocacy Network, said there should be an inquiry into Children’s Health Ireland and how they have treated and handled children who live with scoliosis.

Separately, the Labour Party is calling for the resignation of the entire board of Children’s Health Ireland, as an ongoing controversy gathers pace following the publication of a critical report into orthopaedic surgeries.

The statement from Labour’s health spokeswoman Marie Sherlock marks an escalation from the party, which has reversed its position from Tuesday when it said that the board should remain in place to steer through necessary reforms at CHI.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) on Tuesday published a lengthy and damning report around the governance and oversight of CHI, the body which oversees paediatric healthcare in the State.

The report found the use of unauthorised springs as surgical implants in operations on three children at Temple Street hospital, Dublin, was “wrong”, while failures in controls meant “children were not protected from the risk of harm”.

The mother of a teenager with scoliosis, Claire Cahill told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the latest report (from Hiqa) was “a damning report.”

“I think it’s just one report after many reports. I believe it should be the beginning and I, as a mother, I would like to see a public inquiry. As an advocate, I would like it to be a full public inquiry into CHI and how they have treated and handled children who live with scoliosis.”

She said that she felt that parents had no control.

“You are relying on the hospital and that everybody in that system will work to keep your child safe and that means following medical device regulation, following all the different types of policies and procedures and best practice of the theatre, and ensuring things like infection rates are controlled. And after reading numerous reports, but especially Tuesday’s, it does, you know, raise huge red flags about the clinical or indeed the lack of clinical governance in CHI.“

Ms Cahill said that parents are in a very tricky position because children need surgery, but have to “fight for that surgery”. In her 15-year-old son Darragh’s case, Ms Cahill was told his surgery would happen before Easter, but last week was told there is no date.

“There is no timeframe. That is the reality. On the one hand, you are pushing for a surgery and on the other hand, you are actually quite nervous, because you start to question everything you know.“

Ms Cahill said what happened in the children’s hospital is “scandalous” and in an era of so much regulation.

The Labour Party health spokesperson said on Wednesday that the system failed to protect children and “that the buck must stop with the board”.

“Given the seriousness of the systemic failure within CHI to properly protect children in their care and the enormity of the scandal regarding hip operations which we do not have full detail on, I am not confident the existing board can make the necessary changes in an urgent and comprehensive manner,” Ms Sherlock said.

“The reality is that five CHI board members have served since 2018, one since 2020 - only one was a clinician. This does not seem appropriate to me given the serious level of oversight that should have been expected of the board.

“Section 12 of the Children’s Health Act is crystal clear: “Persons appointed to the Board shall be persons who have, in the opinion of the Minister, experience or expertise in matters connected to the functions of Children’s Health Ireland or to corporate governance and management generally.”

“Labour does not believe that the board cannot continue.”

On Tuesday, Ms Sherlock had struck a more cautious note on the future of the board, telling reporters in Leinster House: “We’re not clear at the moment that having a complete change of the board of CHI is going to listen to the necessary changes,” calling on the board to “own the changes now that need to happen and get on with that work.”