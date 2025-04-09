More departures from Children’s Health Ireland expected after Hiqa report finds use of springs in surgery ‘wrong’

The Health Information and Quality Authority on Tuesday published a lengthy and damning report around the governance and oversight of Children’s Health Ireland, the body which oversees paediatric healthcare in the State. Photograph: Getty

More departures from Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) are expected in coming weeks after a report found the implantation of unlicensed medical devices in children requiring spinal surgery was “wrong”.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) on Tuesday published a lengthy and damning report around the governance and oversight of CHI, the body which oversees paediatric healthcare in the State.

The report found the use of unauthorised springs as surgical implants in operations at Temple Street hospital, Dublin, was “wrong”, while failures in controls meant “children were not protected from the risk of harm”.

The springs that were implanted in three children between 2020 and 2022 to treat scoliosis were used without ethical approval, managerial approval or the consent of parents, the Hiqa report said.

Irish Times Health Correspondent Shauna Bowers reports on Hiqa's report on the use of unauthorised springs at Temple Street Hospital. Video: David Dunne

The springs, which were obtained from an industrial machinery company, were made of non-alloyed spring steel which should not be implanted, because they corrode.

Several hours after the report was published, Dr Jim Browne, chairman of the board of CHI, announced his resignation.

“I wish to convey my sincere apologies to the children, young people and families that have been failed by the care they received, following the release of the Hiqa report,” he said.

“I will now work with the Department of Health, Children’s Health Ireland executive team and board to ensure a smooth transition to a new Chairperson over the coming weeks.”

Asked whether she would be seeking the resignation of other members of the board, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said there was a new chief executive of CHI with whom she had been working closely on a range of issues.

“What I need to do is reflect on the board and reflect on the next chairperson and the steps that are taken towards that, so that is something that I will do, but I am looking at the governance more broadly as we move to the new hospital and how that works,” she told RTÉ Radio.

However, The Irish Times understands there will be some other departures from CHI in coming weeks, following the issues highlighted by the health and safety watchdog.

In a statement on Tuesday, CHI chief executive Lucy Nugent said “issues of poor performance and non-compliance with policies are being addressed with the staff involved, in line with relevant hospital policies”.

She added: “I want to assure families of my commitment to ensuring that something like this never happens again in our organisation.”

Liz McMahon and David Ryan, the parents of Luke Ryan, one of the children who was implanted with a spring device, said they are “appalled by this failure of proper governance”.

“We call for the board of CHI to be relieved of their responsibility for the provision of paediatric services at CHI sites. Both the Government and Minister for Health, on the part of the State, must now step in and take direct control for the future management of paediatric care at CHI hospital site,” they said.

Speaking in the Dáil, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described what happened in the hospital as “fundamentally wrong”, but ruled out a public inquiry.

“Since 1997, half a billion euro has been spent on inquiries. Inevitably these inquiries last years. They don’t give victims closure, they cost millions,” he added.