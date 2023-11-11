Testing finds potentially lethal heroin circulating in Dublin

Traces of a “potent and dangerous” synthetic opioid have been found in a batch of heroin associated with a wave of overdoses in Dublin in recent days.

A total of 40 drug related overdoses have been reported to the HSE in the last 36 hours with fears that the number will rise over the course of the weekend.

In an alert published late on Friday night the HSE highlighted an “extra risk at this time”. It said it “strongly recommends people do not try new types of drugs or new batches being sold on the market”.

The warning comes after a spike in the number of overdoses in the city since the middle of the week which prompted extensive lab testing of drugs being sold in the city on Friday. This weekend the HSE has been using digital traffic signs in Dublin to warn the public about the circulation of the potentially lethal batch.

The HSE is using digital traffic signs to warn about the lethal batch of heroin in Dublin.

“It has been confirmed through analysis conducted by Forensic Science Ireland that a trace amount of a Nitazene type substance has been identified in a brown powder associated with a Dublin overdose. Ongoing analysis is being conducted on the sample to identify the exact composition of the substance,” the HSE said.

“We are urging extreme caution following a sharp rise in the number of overdoses related to a powder being sold as heroin in the Dublin region,” said Prof Eamon Keenan, HSE National Clinical Lead, Addiction Services.

He warned that taking heroin mixed with nitazene, a potent and dangerous synthetic opioid poses “a substantial risk of overdose, hospitalisation and death”.

Prof Keenan reminded people “to be extra careful, and avoid using new drugs, new batches of drugs or buying from new sources”.

“It is safer not to use drugs at all. Your wellbeing is important, remember to look after yourself and care for others,” he said.

Naloxone is available free from every Dublin addiction service. Naloxone temporarily reverses the effects of opiate-type drugs like heroin, keeping the person alive until emergency services arrive.

The HSE said that as a result of “this concerning rise in opioid overdoses in the Dublin area and the risks posed by nitazene type substances, the HSE is continuing to collaborate with various partners, including hospital emergency departments, Dublin Fire Brigade and non-governmental organisation service providers”.