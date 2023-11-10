Public warned to be on alert for unconscious people on streets of Dublin amid spate of heroin overdoses

It is understood Naxolone, a medication which can quickly reverse the effects of an overdose, has been critical in saving the lives of many victims in the last week.

Gardaí believe a growing spate of heroin overdoses in Dublin over the last two days is linked to disruption in the market due to the banning of opium production in Afghanistan.

As of Friday, the number of heroin overdoses had risen to 34 with health authorities worried it will continue to rise significantly over the weekend.

In response to the crisis, drug workers are warning members of the public to call an ambulance if they spot anyone unconscious on the streets or in doorways in the coming days.

“If you’re walking down Henry Street or wherever, and you see someone lying there and it doesn’t look right, call an ambulance. Don’t assume they’re sleeping or that someone else will call,” said Tony Duffin, chief executive of Ana Liffey Drug Project. “You don’t have to wait around. Just call.”

None of the overdoses so far are believed to have been fatal. It is understood Naxolone, a medication which can quickly reverse the effects of an overdose, has been critical in saving the lives of many victims in the last week.

Gardaí, health authorities and Forensic Science Ireland are still examining the causes of the overdoses but sources said it appears they are linked to a new supply of heroin which is significantly stronger than what was available previously.

[ HSE issues warning after sharp increase in heroin overdoses in Dublin ]

Most of the overdose victims are long-term drug addicts who take a set amount of heroin every day to stop themselves becoming sick. Many are homeless or rough sleepers.

Initial tests of the drugs by FSI do not show the presence of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl or similar substances which have caused huge numbers of deaths in the United States. However, this may change as more samples of the drug are analysed, sources said.

Gardaí believe a massive drop-off in the amount of heroin coming from Afghanistan has caused dealers to source new supplies of the drug which are much stronger than that to which users are accustomed.

A recent report from the United Nations (UN) found that both poppy cultivation and opium production in Afghanistan has fallen by 95 per cent in the last year following a nationwide ban by the Taliban, which seized control of the country in 2021.

Poppy growers in most of the country appear to be adhering to the ban, the UN noted. It warned the trend and resulting market changes could lead to more overdoses among heroin users as they seek alternative supplies.

Garda sources said more investigation is needed and that currently only a fraction of Irish heroin users have reported issues. “The focus now is to get more samples and get them to FSI for testing,” a senior source said.

The HSE is advising users to avoid buying heroin from new sources and new batches of heroin “as there is increased risk at this moment in time”. If people do take heroin, they should “start low and go slow” and take it in the presence of friends.

It is has also ordered additional supplies of Naxolone to prepare for further overdoses.

Mr Duffin said he does not know the precise reason behind the current upsurge in overdoses but that the drop in production in Afghanistan “is going to have implications for not just Ireland but Europe. We don’t know what that will look like”.

He said if the ban remains in Afghanistan, criminals may turn to other producers in regions such as Myanmar for their supply. “Or it could be replaced by synthetic opioids.”

The UN warned the “experience in North America with fentanyl overtaking heroin in major drug markets is illustrative of how a cheaper and readily available synthetic opioid can easily displace heroin”.

Fentanyl abuse has yet to become widespread in Europe. However, another synthetic opioid, nitazene, has become common in the UK in the last two years where it has been linked to many overdose deaths.

“We don’t have a problem with that right now but as they’re our closest neighbour, that could be something which is used to substitute heroin in the future,” said Mr Duffin.