Expanding second boosters to people in 50s ‘surprising’, immunologist says

Expanding the second booster campaign to people in their 50s is surprising at this moment in time, a professor of immunology has said.

On Saturday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced the next phase of the booster programme, which will see a second booster dose be offered to people aged between 50 and 64, and to people in the 12-49 age group who have underlying medical conditions or who are residents of long term care facilities.

Healthcare workers and pregnant women will also be offered a second mRNA booster vaccine, while people over 65 and those who are immunocompromised and aged between 12 and 64 will be offered a third booster dose.

The recommendations were made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac), endorsed by the interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and approved by the minister.

The advice differs to recent guidance issued by the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) which said there was “no clear evidence” to support second boosters for under 60s, but said over 60s should receive a second booster.

Paul Moynagh, professor of immunology at Maynooth University, said while the booster made sense for the over 65s as it gives added protection, the question now was what was going to be achieved by extending the campaign and going for repeated boosters.

“When we talk about younger age groups, for me it was a little bit of a surprise, the timing, because we’re just coming off a wave. The question is what are we trying to achieve now with extending and going for these repeated boosters?” he said on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“Are we trying to stop waves? We know with the present wave of the BA.5 variant the mRNA vaccines don’t work very well in terms of protecting against infection and mild illness, but it is very important to say that they do protect very well against serious illness.

“It’s really in terms of what we’re trying to achieve and are we using the right vaccines - do we continue to use the original vaccine? This is based on the ancestral virus that first appeared with us in 2020.”

Prof Moynagh said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is considering a new vaccine called Bivaline, which is a mix of the original vaccine that we currently use and an Omicron specific one. The body is expected to decide on its use in September, he added.

“The question really is, are we going to continue to go down the road of boosting every three to four months and whether that’s going to be effective, are we seeing diminishing returns with these repeated boostings,” he said.

“The variant that has constituted most of the wave that we’ve just seen is BA.5, mRNA vaccines don’t do a good job fighting infection. So should we be looking at other vaccines, other technologies, there’s a number of clinical trials with nasal vaccines with the hope that they will protect against transmission.”

He added that there are “a lot of questions” about coping with a potential wave in the winter months.

With regard to people not taking up the vaccine, Prof Moynagh urged caution and called on people to be “careful and humble” in terms of their expectations of the jab.

“They were designed to protect us against serious illness - they’ve done that job and they continue to do that job. It’s very difficult to come up with a vaccine that protects against transmission and protects against infection.”

Latest figures indicate the country is now past the peak of the most recent wave, which was largely driven by the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sublineages.

The number of patients with Covid in hospitals has reducing from over 1,000 two weeks ago to 631 on Sunday morning.

There were 30,775 tests completed in the week up to Friday, which has gradually been decreasing for the past 14 days.