Ten restaurants where you’ll have a great time with friends

Adrift Dunmore House

Michelin added Adrift to its guide for dishes such as “Galley Head lobster, tomato water, garden herbs”, with produce picked daily from the Ocean Garden. A great place to dine with friends.

Bastion

Head here for the Discovery menu (€80), from brioche and langoustine to rabbit and chocolate caramel.

Black Pig

Award-winning wine bar with 250 bottles, 100 wines by the glass and sharp local plates, made for nights with friends.

Excuse my French

Chef Sidjy and sommelier Colin serve French cooking with changing menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, matched with French wines, cocktails or coffee in a warm, relaxed setting.

Gregans Castle

The Burren, Co Clare; gregans.ie

In a diningroom with sweeping views of the Burren, head chef Jonathan Farrell serves a €110 five-course menu where technique and skill run through every plate – from finely balanced mackerel tartare with gooseberries to seasonal duck with garden produce.

[ Vada restaurant review: Dublin could do with a dozen more brilliant local places like thisOpens in new window ]

Hera

A Mediterranean-inspired neighbourhood gastropub where smoked cod tarama, crisp broccoli fritti and chicken-pancetta meatballs lead to a standout brown butter miso tart.

Osteria Lucio

Grand Canal Quay, Dublin 2; osterialucio.com

Start with pasta such as linguine pomodoro, share the suckling pig shoulder al forno for two (€68), and finish with tiramisu.

Sea Shanty

At Conway’s in Blackrock, Elena Segura and Sebastian Sainz serve tins of seafood with focaccia and crisps, oysters from Woodstown to Cromane, and a crisp calamari taco, backed by a sharp low-intervention wine list by the glass.

Solas Tapas

A menu for sharing that runs from oysters and sardines to croquettes and empanadas, with bigger plates such as fig tempura, day-boat fish and a rib of beef for two.

The Grain Store at Killruddery

Open from Friday to Sunday for lunch, with a seasonal supper club on weekend evenings. Head chef Niall O’Sullivan leads a kitchen rooted in the estate’s garden and farm, with provenance at its core