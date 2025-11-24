Great restaurants around Ireland for a casual bite

Blackrock Cottage

Salthill Promenade, Galway, Co Galway; 091-399280, blackrockcottage.ie

Blackrock Cottage in Galway. Photograph: Julia Dunin

Regardless of whether it’s sunny, windy or raining, or possibly even all three at once, a stop at Blackrock Cottage is a must when in Salthill. Open for daytime breakfast and lunch and weekend dinners, chef Michael McManus’s goal is to create memories. Try his elevated classics such salmon with brown bread or seafood chowder, or go for one his Asian-inspired hits. The new covered and heated outdoor area is a welcome addition for walkers and pet-owners. JC

Ichigo Ichie Bistro

5 Sheares Street, Cork, Co Cork; 021-4279997, ichigoichie.ie

Owner and head chef Takashi Miyazaki’s hand-made noodle process at Ichigo Ichie. Photograph: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Takashi Miyazaki’s casual Japanese restaurant puts a strong focus on sustainable ingredients, but always in a fun and relaxed manner. It’s rare that a chef surrenders a Michelin star, but making that decision has allowed Ichigo Ichie to become a Cork nexus for interesting and tasty food, served with a choice range of natural wines. Star billing goes to the handmade buckwheat noodles, served hot and cold in various dishes. JC

Izz Cafe

14 George’s Quay, Cork, Co Cork; 021-2290689, izz.ie

Izzedeen (Izz) Alkarajeh and Eman Aburabi, co-owners of Izz Café in Cork. Photograph: Joleen Cronin

Izz is more than a cafe – it’s a vibrant meeting of Cork and Palestinian culture, bursting with hospitality and bold, aromatic dishes. Highlights from chef Eman Aburabi include the popular taster plate of hummus, babaganoush, zingy tabbouleh and warm manaeesh. Don’t skip the Musakhan – roast chicken with sumac and spices baked on bread. AD

King Skewer

8 Cathedral Street, Dublin 1; 01-4458207 kingskewer.ie

King Skewer, 8 Cathedral Street, Dublin 1. Photograph: Tom Honan

A Chinese grill house where the skewers are the big draw: cumin-dusted duck tongue, mahogany-skinned quail, and spicy lamb with a smoking fat cap. The sides are no afterthought either: crisp chilli-oil potatoes, bubbling corn-and-cheese, and oyster grilled with garlic and glass noodles. Pair it all with beer, which comes by the pint or in giant self-pour pots. Read our review here. CH

Matsu

St Kevin’s GAA Club, Staplestown, Naas, Co Kildare; 083-0901230, instagram.com/matsu_kildare

Matsu, Kildare. Photograph: Instagram

Tokyo native and classically trained sushi chef Ken Komatsu is the man behind Matsui Ramen, a real-deal weekend ramen joint tucked away in a Kildare GAA club. Try prawn tuskemen, chilled thick noodles with a rich and savoury prawn broth, or warm up with tantanmen, a creamy and sesame child broth with thin noodles and minced pork. And if you fancy getting your hands on authentic Japanese knives to up your kitchen game, Ken is the man to ask. JC

Scéal

The Bracken, Marina Village, Greystones, Co Wicklow; scealbakery.com

Sceál owners Shane Palmer and Charlotte Leonard-Kane. Photograph: Shantanu Starick

Scéal Cafe’s bright and modern interior with windows overlooking the marina is the perfect backdrop for its laser sharp and utterly moreish viennoiserie and speciality coffee. Shelves are stacked with sourdough loaves, which cut open to reveal glossy bubbly interiors. Owners Charlotte Leonard-Kane and Shane Palmer have generated a cult following from their time in Dublin 8, many of whom gladly make the pilgrimage to Greystones for their flaky pastry fix. This autumn has seen the publication of the Scéal cookbook, showing exactly how it’s all done. JC

Sister 7 at Fidelity Bar & Studio

79 Queen Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7; fidelitybar.ie

Sister 7 chef Alex Zhang. Photograph: Laura Hutton

This slick diningroom is a clever mash-up of the Big Fan crew, Hidden Agenda promoters and Whiplash beer – so you’re set for great food, tunes and drinks. The food does tend to steal the show, though; chefs Alex Zhang and Chun Li bring traditional Chinese cooking techniques together with top Irish produce for lip-smacking, umami-rich dumplings, bao and Xiao Chi. Comfy seats are a big bonus, that is, until the music pulls you up for a dance. Read our review here. AD

Tang

9a Abbey St Lower, Dublin 1 (and other locations); 01-8733672, tang.ie

Tang, Cumberland Place, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Tang now has four Dublin locations, including its newest on Windmill Lane. Its familiar Middle Eastern-inspired salads and wraps remain wildly popular, alongside queue-worthy brunch dishes, elevated since chef Keith Coleman (ex-Fumbally and Fia) became executive chef. It serves dinner on Thursday and Friday, moving from its Cumberland Place terrace to indoors on Abbey Street for the winter. Expect more vibrant, colourful plates of Middle Eastern favourites and a lively drinks list. Read our review here. AD

Tango Street Food

Muckross Road, Dromhale, Killarney, Co Kerry; 085-2322233, tangostreetfood.com

Facundo Rodulfo and Pamela Neumann of Tango Street Food

Long a tourist town, Killarney has steadily established a quality food and drink scene in recent years. Nowhere embodies this more than Tango, a combination Argentinian parrilla and Neapolitan pizza restaurant from Facundo Rodulfo and Pamela Neumann. A lover of fire and grill, Rodulfo marries his heritage and experiences in beef empanadas, choripan sausage sandwiches and oozing grilled provolone cheese. Look out for Tango’s first cookbook or attend a masterclass to learn the tricks for yourself. JC

The Coach House

Main Street, Roundwood, Co Wicklow; 01-2336010, thecoachhouse.ie

The Coach House, Roundwood, Co Wicklow

Breakfast is now served in this restored 1820s coach house, where three fires burn all day. Lunch and dinner bring confit duck croquettes with butternut squash purée, croque monsieur with house-baked ham and Comté, and Kilmore Quay monkfish with charred baby gem. Next door, you’ll find Roundwood Stores bakery offers more casual options. CH

The Dough Bros

Cathedral Buildings, 1 Middle Street, Galway, Co Galway; thedoughbros.ie

Eugene and Ronan Greaney of The Dough Bros

Our pizza obsession owes much to brothers Ronan and Eugene Greaney, whose Dough Bros business continues to thrive. This year they opened Lil’ Bros slice shop on Eyre Square, but Middle Street remains the best place to experience their craft – quirky, creative Neapolitan pizzas showcasing top Irish artisan ingredients, cooked fresh and fast in a wood-fired oven. They also offer a stellar list of soft drinks, local beers and quaffable wines. AD