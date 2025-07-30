The best restaurants around Ireland for a long, leisurely lunch

Dax

23 Pembroke Street Upper, Dublin 2; dax.ie

After 20 years in business, Dax still oozes quiet class. Graham Neville’s superb classical cooking is a joy – seared Castletownbere scallops with coral bisque, Tipperary beef, and a mille-feuille of Irish rhubarb are textbook examples. Owner Olivier Meisonnave has compiled one of the country’s great wine lists – from smart biodynamic finds to serious Grand Cru. Corinna Hardgrave

Mamó

Harbour House, Harbour Road, Howth, Dublin 13; mamorestaurant.ie

Mamo_Dublin

Since opening, Killian Durkin and Jess D’Arcy have worked tirelessly to deliver wonderful hospitality and modern Irish cooking from their seaside restaurant. Killian uses local and Irish ingredients such as “lamb lobster” (lamb neck), Winetavern Farm pork and Howth honey to great effect. Don’t miss the iconic cod chip or their exquisite tarts. Joanne Cronin

mrDeanes

Pasta at mrDeanes Bistro, Bar and Social. Photograph: Rachel Taylor/mrDeans/Michelin

Recently refurbished, mrDeanes is a bistro-style restaurant that encapsulates the very best of chef Michael Deane’s 28 years in business, and this year received a Michelin Bib Gourmand. It’s exactly what a busy city bistro should be, serving up Portavogie crab on toast, entrecôte au poivre, sugar pit pork chops and fish and chips. Look out for their new own label white wine. JC

Ruchii

9 George’s Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin; ruchii.ie

Ruchii: Six-tastes non-veg thali. Photograph: Alan Betson

Ruchii is a riot of Indian flavours and bright jewelled colours. Marinated jumbo prawns are cooked to perfection in the tandoor oven while the slow-cooked lamb shank nalli nihari is sheer warmth. Chef Sateesh Sayana also serves up authentic South Indian specialities including rava dosa, masala uttapam and a Sunday special of Hyderabadi chicken dum biryani. Read our full review here. JC

Thyme

Bridge Street, Athlone, Co Westmeath; thymerestaurant.ie

John Coffey does not stand still but continues to develop, always cooking with flair. The focus here is on quality produce, resulting in a glossy golden pithivier of potato, onion and Mossfield cheddar; roast cod with cauliflower, capers and golden raisins or a dark chocolate and sesame ganache. JC

Umi

57 Strand Road, Derry, Co Derry; umiderry.co.uk

The words “Asian fusion” can sometimes strike fear, but diners are in safe hands at Umi. Owners Seán Lafferty and Gary Moran have created a fun atmosphere that seamlessly marries great Irish produce with Japanese techniques. Think binchotan grilled steak or crispy dumplings made with local pork and a fiery rayu sauce. They even offer their own wine, a fresh Austrian Blaufränkisch made by ex-employee Jack Mcateer. JC