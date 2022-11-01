A jar of this magical stuff will transform your lunches, and dinners, and breakfast too

What’s in other people’s shopping baskets and trolleys is always interesting, and we would love to hear about the things you have discovered too. Tell me about them and I will track them down, try them out and report back. Thank you.

What is it? Smoked Onion Mayo (€3.79 RRP, 330g). It is made by Builín Blasta, the Irish language cafe and bakery based in Spiddal. Previously it was quite hard to find, popping up in selected independent food stores, but since being chosen for the Grow With Aldi small producer programme, it is in all 152 stores nationwide since mid-September. Now I won’t have to hide my jar at the back of the fridge, for personal consumption only.

What’s good about it? It’s delicious, for a start. It’s addictive, and once you try it, normal mayo just won’t cut the mustard. Your sandwiches will thank you. Builín Blasta owner, Canadian-born chef Heather Connolly, came up with the recipe for this condiment in 2018 and it won gold (2021) and silver (2022) at the Blas na hÉireann Awards.

How do I use it? Anywhere you’d use a smear or a dollop of mayo, try this instead. It’s a umami-packed savoury flavour bomb. I like to dip hot, salty home-made chips in it. There is a spicy version of the original on the way too.

Where can I buy it? It has a seasonal listing in Aldi, plus it’s stocked by a growing number of independent food stores nationwide, and can be purchased online from builinblasta.com.

Anything else? Builín Blasta has just launched a range of Christmas hampers containing their range of sauces, chutneys and dressings. The Pineapple Chili Chutney and Apple and Almond Chutney both sound promising.

