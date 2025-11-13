Skellig Michael vulnerable to climate change and Atlantic weather extremes, report shows

Dr Connie Kelleher of the National Monuments Service said climate threats include possible damage to the site's ancient monastic structures as a result of extreme weather. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan/The Irish Times

Ireland’s Unesco heritage site Skellig Michael (Sceilg Mhichíl) is threatened by climate change on top of continuous exposure to the Atlantic Ocean weather extremes, an assessment of its current condition has found.

The report by the National Monuments Service and the Office of Public Works (OPW), in partnership with National Geographic Society’s preserving legacies project, warned climate change could lead to erosion of the island’s landscape and have impacts on breeding birds due to higher ocean temperatures.

Dr Connie Kelleher of the National Monuments Service said climate threats include possible damage to its ancient monastic structures as a result of extreme weather.

Skellig Michael, also called Great Skellig, was a unique site where there was a delicate balance that was vulnerable to the elements, she told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland on Thursday. Located some 12km off the Co Kerry coast, it is a popular tourism location.

The report outlined measures taken by the OPW such as installation of “crash decks”, which helped to reduce risks to the ancient monastic site and degradation of its monuments.

The report outlines adaptation measures to safeguard the heritage of the site, including education on wildlife and heritage conservation issues for visitors to the island to create behaviour change. Continued access for those visiting and using Skellig Michael “acts as an educational tool on climate impacts and adaptations among other measures”.

Protection measures would not necessarily mean fewer visitors could come to the island, Dr Kelleher added, but it would be necessary to “think outside the box” and find other ways for people to experience its beauty at times when they could not land there.

Management measures to address climate impacts – in particular around rockfall – have helped to reduce risks and to improve ongoing access and conservation needs, the report concluded.

Minister of State for Heritage, Nature and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan welcomed inclusion of Skellig Michael in the National Geographic Preserving Legacies project, addressing climate impacts at the most iconic world heritage properties.

“The monastic settlement of Sceilg Mhichíl is a treasured part of our heritage and represents a significant and well-preserved icon of our history. [It] provides such an important essence and sense of place for the local community ... our National Monuments Service will continue to ensure the protection and preservation of our world heritage property,” he said.

“We cannot be complacent ... we will use the findings of this report, working with the community, to ensure the continued protection of this world heritage property and national monument,” he added.

Skellig Michael is one of 10 world heritage properties selected to be part of the first National Geographic-funded preserving legacies project, along with iconic heritage sites such as Petra in Jordan, the Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras and Angkor Archaeological Park in Cambodia.