Cop30: as the window for meaningful action narrows fast, the stakes couldn’t be higher

Global leaders are about to gather in Belém, Brazil, for Cop30. The symbolism of this location – on the edge of the Amazon, one of the planet’s most vital carbon sinks and biodiversity hotspots – should not be lost on us. The stakes could not be higher.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is unequivocal: the world is not on track to limit warming to 1.5 degrees. Global emissions remain near record highs, and extreme weather events – from flooding in Europe to wildfires in Canada and drought across Africa – are now an almost weekly reminder of what climate change means in lived reality.

As an ornithologist, the evidence of change is undeniable. Globally, 61 per cent of bird species are in decline. The discovery of Asian hornets in Ireland is an alarming signal our flora and fauna will change significantly over the coming decades. Crucially, the science shows the window for meaningful action is narrowing fast. Every year of delay locks in greater risk, higher costs and more irreversible damage.

This is why this Cop30 is crucial. In 2015 the Paris Climate Agreement saw nearly 200 countries agree a series of measures to tackle climate change. This Cop has a focus on the efforts needed to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degree. The deadline for countries to submit their updated climate plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), is this year. The global blueprint to arrest a warming world will be submitted at Cop30.

While it is true that Washington’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and ambivalence has hampered momentum, climate action is no longer a one-country game, and the US remains the only country to have left the Paris Agreement.

Europe, China and a growing number of countries are driving decarbonisation because of diplomacy and economic self-interest: renewable energy is now cost competitive compared with fossil fuels in most regions, green industries are creating jobs at scale and energy security depends on reducing dependence on volatile oil and gas markets.

Indigenous solar and wind power provides energy independence at a time of global political instability. Even without full US engagement, the global shift towards low-carbon systems can and must accelerate. What matters now is that countries, regions, businesses and universities move decisively, set standards and demonstrate what is possible. Future generations will not forgive us for not taking the steps to arrest climate change now.

The common refrain is: what can one small country such as Ireland really do? For a small nation we have an oversized influence. Our imprint on global culture and strong tradition of peacekeeping is evidence of that. In the field of sustainability, we have also left our mark.

In 2015 a Dubliner, ambassador David Donoghue, with a distinguished career in foreign affairs, and Kenyan ambassador Macharia Kamau facilitated the intergovernmental negotiations that produced the UN sustainable development goals. The SDGs have their critics, but they remain the international roadmap for sustainability that we must all aim for.

Recent analysis by University College Cork shows that Ireland is very close to meeting its first carbon budget (covering the period 2021-2025) but not on track to meet its 2030 targets, echoing analysis from the Climate Change Advisory Council and Environmental Protection Agency.

Emissions associated with transport, agriculture and industry remain stubbornly high but we have seen some positive momentum, with record levels of renewable energy on the grid and people across Ireland embracing solar energy and retrofitting their homes.

Retrofitting homes is an important step to decarbonising. Photograph: MTStock Studio/Getty

However, significant obstacles remain that hinder progress towards decarbonising our economy and harnessing the multiple benefits for health and wellbeing of a green transition.

The roll-out of offshore wind is being seriously curtailed by our planning process and weak grid and port infrastructure. Electric cars brought a new era of excitement around technology innovation, excitement that has dissipated somewhat with the reduction of grant support and a national charging infrastructure that is not fully in place.

Green issues have become lightning rods for disinformation and convenient scapegoats when hard choices and facts should be taken into account.

Ireland has the available wind energy to be an offshore superpower. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Ireland has the available wind energy to be an offshore superpower, Leadership and implementation are required to accompany the climate legislation and action plans. In the 1920s, as a fledging state, Ireland dreamed big. Ardnacrusha was more than a dam, it was a symbol of national pride and a drive to modernise the nation.

This vision was underpinned by research by one of my predecessors, Robert Kane, UCC’s first president, who calculated Ireland’s hydropower potential and highlighted the potential at Ardnacrusha.

Ireland’s first government invested the equivalent of a fifth of the State’s budget on the construction of the Ardnacrusha hydropower plant, paving the way for Ireland to build a national electricity grid that for a time operated 100 per cent on renewable energy. Such brave decisions and a vision for infrastructure to protect our planet and position Ireland as a leader is urgently needed.

Yet any vision needs to be based in reality. Too often we set targets without realising what is needed to achieve them. We leave it too late before we act, or do not appreciate fully what is required. The result is missed targets, significant looming climate fines and missed opportunities.

University College Cork. Photograph: iStock

Universities have a significant role to play but the word “sustainability” has been overused in the sector. When history looks back on this period, what will it write of institutions of learning, research and engagement?

As agents of change, universities are uniquely positioned to drive the implementation of sustainable practices through their role in research, teaching and partnerships. University campuses must decarbonise and commit to net-zero emissions.

It is not easy but as we navigate this challenge, we must share our experience with other sectors and communities striving to make similar changes. We have an important role in fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and enabling younger voices to join the debate. Every year we ensure UCC students attend Cop for it is vital that the voices of the generations that will be most impacted are heard.

Sustainability is the defining challenge of our age, and university involvement in sustainable development research, innovation and outreach has been on a continuous upward trend for very many years, accelerated by the launch of the SDGs in 2015.

Evidence-based research and innovation by universities is crucial to the delivery of solutions for sustainability and climate action. Funding supports for research and innovation in Budget 2026 are crucial for tacking climate change and biodiversity loss – and a welcome step forward for this country.

Universities are a natural convener, bringing communities together on shared challenges. At UCC, our partnership for sustainability with the Dingle eninsula has delivered a community-led transition plan for sustainability, particularly in the home energy and farming sectors, including important policy support.

Cop30 marks three decades of climate talks; time is no longer on our side. I see daily the breadth of expertise, innovation, and passion to drive the development of a brighter future. We must tap into this energy and reduce the barriers that inhibit our potential. We should not wait for others but lead a path that inspires action.

Prof John O’Halloran is president of University College Cork