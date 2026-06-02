Ruthless Mirra Andreeva ends veteran Sorana Cirstea’s dreams in Paris thrashing

Mirra Andreeva and Sorana Cirstea embrace at the net following their women's singles quarter-final match at the French Open at Roland Garros. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Mirra Andreeva continued her supreme clay court resurgence as she put together one of her most dominant performances of the season to dismantle the in-form Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 and return to the semi-finals of the French Open.

Andreeva’s second appearance in the last four at Roland Garros will also mark the second time in her career that she has reached a Grand Slam semi-final. The eighth seed now boasts a supreme 19-3 record in Paris and she awaits the winner of the all-Ukraine derby between Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk.

Seventeen years after reaching her first major quarter-final here, the 18th seeded Cirstea had returned to the quarter-finals in Paris without dropping a set and playing some of the best tennis of the remaining players in the field. This season will be Cirstea’s last on tour and it has quickly become the greatest of her career, with the Romanian finally breaking into the top 20 for the first time.

However, Andreeva neutralised Cirstea’s baseline aggression brilliantly. The 19-year-old soaked up the Romanian’s first strike with ease, her peerless anticipation meaning she often even read Cirstea’s next move before the Romanian had even finalised her decision. While she has been too passive in some of her earlier big matches, Andreeva played aggressive tennis until the end, taking the ball early, sharply changing directions off both wings and continuing to attack her forehand.

She also served brilliantly, landing 78 per cent first serves while averaging a massive 111mph behind her first serve. Her offensive mindset was aided by the conditions. After a week of blistering heat, heavy rain finally came to Roland Garros on Tuesday, forcing play on Chatrier to begin under the roof.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk (left) and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina leave the court after their quarter-final. Photograph: Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Andreeva is still so young, the youngest player inside the top 10 and the third youngest inside the top 50, things have not always been smooth since her breakthrough performances in the first half of last year catapulted her to a new career high ranking of number five.

The incredibly high standards Andreeva demands of herself have sometimes been her biggest challenge, leading to the teenager frequently losing her composure under pressure. She has kept her emotions in check over the past week, and the level she has reached has served as a reminder of her brilliance. She is more than capable of competing for her first Grand Slam title by the end of this week with Marta Kostyuk the first challenge to overcome.

Kostyuk came through an emotional all-Ukrainian match to reach a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time as she beat Elina Svitolina 6-3 2-6 6-2 in the second match on Chatrier.

The 23-year-old dedicated her victory to the Ukrainian people as tears rolled down her cheeks during the on-court interview. “I want to start with this historical match I played with Elina. We had a difficult night in Kyiv, so many people dead. So I give this match to the Ukrainian people and their resilience. Slava Ukraini,” the 15th seed said.

“I want to point out Elina and her impact on Ukrainian tennis, on me and on everyone watching. She’s an unbelievable fighter. I’m so happy to be through, but I want to thank her for this incredible match.”

Kostyuk had surged into a 4-1 lead before Svitolina clawed a break back in front of a sparse crowd. But Kostyuk broke again to move 5-3 ahead and sealed the opening set when seventh seed Svitolina sent a forehand long.

The momentum shifted in the second set as Kostyuk’s serve deserted her, allowing Svitolina, who has now lost in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the sixth time, to level the contest.

The decider turned into a tense scrap, with the first five games going against serve.

Pointing her index finger to her head after finally holding for a 4-2 lead, Kostyuk steadied herself before another break and a comfortable hold secured victory.