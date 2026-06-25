Ireland braces for hottest day of 2026 as temperatures soar across Europe

Main Points

Met Éireann says daytime temperatures could top 30 degrees today

The heat dome has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees in parts of western Europe this week

France recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday,

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Key Reads

Thunder and hail storms possible in the west

Sunbathers at Seapoint in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin on Tuesday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Meteorologist Gerry Murphy has warned there could be thunder and hail storms in the west as temperatures are set to be in the high 20s and over 30 degrees in parts of the midlands and Connacht, Vivienne Clarke reports.

There is the potential for the record high temperature to be challenged but it’s not certain to be broken, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“Temperatures yesterday in the west didn’t get up as high because there was a fair amount of clouds. So that means today is not starting from quite as high a base as it might be.

“And secondly, as we go through the day there are actually thunderstorms off the west coast at the moment and if the cloud moves in a bit more, further inland, and those thunderstorms begin to develop later that may keep a cap on the temperature.”

Murphy said thunderstorms in Connacht and Ulster may turn “significant ... because there is so much heat in the atmosphere”.

He said it will be “a very hot day everywhere” and the cloud cover “will make temperatures feel more intense and humid”.

He advised people to be “very careful”, make sure they stay hydrated, wear sun cream, and take care near bodies of water.

Soaring temperatures across Europe

A woman uses a fan at Plaza Mayor in Madrid on June 23th. Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Soaring temperatures in France, Italy, Spain and England and other countries in western Europe have put significant strain on tens of millions of people. One analysis estimated that close to 100 million people in Europe are facing temperatures of more than 35 degrees.

Temperatures climbed to 41 degrees in Nantes and surrounding areas in western France on Wednesday, with Paris experiencing similar highs. That left one-third of France’s administrative regions on notice for an elevated risk of forest fires due to the spiking temperatures, low humidity, winds and dry ground conditions.

Spain’s forecasting agency Aemet warned that parts of the country faced “significant danger” from the extraordinarily high temperatures, which surpassed 40 degrees in some northern regions.

High temperature warning still in place

⚠️Yellow High Temperature Warning for Ireland 🌡️



Possible impacts:

• Water safety issues due to increased use of lakes/beaches

• Uncomfortable sleeping conditions

• Heat stress

• Forest fires a possibility



⏳1200 Tue 23/06 to 0900 Fri 26/06⌛️



ℹ️https://t.co/lvQFgW8DsS pic.twitter.com/explvxr1u8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 24, 2026

A status yellow high temperature warning remains in place for Ireland. It came into effect at midday on Tuesday and will remain in place until 9am on Friday.

Met Éireann has said there will be maximum temperatures in excess of 27 degrees combined with night-time minima in excess of 15 degrees.

The potential impacts include water safety issues due to increased use of lakes and beaches; uncomfortable sleeping conditions; heat stress and possible forest fires.

Ireland bracing for hottest day of 2026, possibly smashing 140-year record

The punishing heatwave that has swept across Europe, during which temperatures have climbed to unprecedented highs, is set to continue on Thursday.

Moreover, Ireland is bracing for the hottest day of 2026, possibly smashing a 150-year record, Conor Pope and Jack Power report.

The highest temperature in Ireland yesterday was 27.9 degrees at Moore Park in Co Cork, followed by 27.7 degrees at Oak Park in Co Carlow. But Met Éireann’s Holly O’Neill warned a new heat record was possible today.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was in Kilkenny in 1877 when the dial reached 33.3 degrees. While Met Éireann’s predicted value range for today is between 25 and 31 degrees, it could go higher in the west and midlands.

“It is possible that we could see that temperature record being broken today,” said O’Neill. “It’s just a case of seeing how it develops throughout the day and whether or not we see those temperatures climb.”