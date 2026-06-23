‘Bathers should take care’: Swimmers advised to avoid some spots in Dublin due to rainfall

As temperatures rise countrywide, swimmers are being advised to avoid some locations in Dublin.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council issued advisory notices at Dún Laoghaire Baths, the Forty Foot, Sandycove and Coliemore Harbour until this Thursday. An advisory notice means water quality “may be reduced”. In this case, it’s due to recent heavy rainfall.

“While swimming is still permitted, bathers should take care,” the council said.

The notices mean the water quality may temporarily deteriorate after rainfall, and there is an increased risk of waterborne illness.

Based on water samples taken on last Monday, June 15th, bathing water quality was rated excellent at all monitored locations, including Blackrock Baths, Coliemore Harbour, Corbawn Strand, Dún Laoghaire Baths, Forty Foot, Killiney, Sandycove, Seapoint and Whiterock. This advice his since changed due to heavy rainfall.

There are also prior warning notices in place at all remaining bathing locations as a precaution.

Further water testing is under way, with results expected on Thursday, when an updated position will be provided by the council.

The warning comes as the country enters a spell of hot weather with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures of up to 29 degrees in some parts of the country.

Precautionary notices are also in place at other swimming locations, such as Lahinch in Co Clare and Gratton Road Beach in Co Galway, again, due to heavy rainfall.