Ireland

Helicopters en route as Kerry fire crews battle large wildfire at Killarney National Park

Concerns wildfire could lead to repeat of events in 2021

Killarney National Park where wildfires broke out on Tuesday. File photograph: Getty Images
Killarney National Park where wildfires broke out on Tuesday. File photograph: Getty Images
Anne Lucey
Tue Jul 14 2026 - 20:261 MIN READ

Several fire service units from Killarney and surrounding towns in Co Kerry are battling a large wildfire in the Five Mile Bridge/Moll’s Gap area of the Killarney National Park.

Helicopters from the National Parks and Wildlife Service are also on their way to the scene.

The fire was visible on Tuesday evening from the Killarney Racecourse where the July race meeting is under way.

There has been vigilance by the National Parks and Wildlife Service during the dry spell and warning signs have gone up around the park of the risks of barbecues and cigarettes to the dry underbrush.

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There are fears locally that unless it is contained, Killarney could face a repeat of the April fires of 2021 that affected much of the same area

A report on that fire and its causes has yet to be published but is being finalised.

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