Inquest into death of former Irish rugby coach Philip ‘Goose’ Doyle opens in Wales

An inquest has opened into the death of former Irish rugby coach Philip Doyle (61), who was killed in a motorbike crash in Snowdonia, Wales, last month.

Doyle, of Tara Hill, Gorey, Co Wexford, died from injuries sustained on June 25th at Beddgelert Road, Nant Gwynant.

Opening the inquest, north west Wales senior coroner Kate Robertson said police were alerted by the ambulance service after a member of the public discovered Doyle.

“Sadly, despite their efforts, he was confirmed as having passed away at the scene,” the coroner said. “I am required in law to open an inquest but adjourn to allow further investigations into the cause of the collision.”

She added: “I take this opportunity to pass on my most sincere condolences to Mr Doyle’s family and his friends.”

Police said officers responded to a report shortly after 11.30am of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike on the road between Nantmor and Nant Gwynant.

Ulster Rugby posted online following the tragedy: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Philip ‘Goose’ Doyle.

“A hugely respected coach and advocate for the women’s game, Philip led the Ireland women’s team to a historic Grand Slam in 2013 and a Rugby World Cup semi-final in 2014.

“He also coached Ulster women in 2015 and 2016, leaving a lasting impact on players and everyone who had the privilege of working with him.”

Doyle took over as head coach of the Scotland women’s team in April 2019 and kicked off his tenure with a first-ever series win in South Africa.

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm said: “Goose truly was one of rugby’s special characters. He brought something totally different to Scotland women, and he made such an impact on so many of our careers.

“I will forever be grateful to him for putting his faith in me as captain for the first time and I look back on our time working together very fondly.”

In a statement, Blackrock College said Doyle “stands alone as the most influential coach in the history of women’s rugby, and Blackrock was deeply privileged to call him one of our own”.

“His coaching and playing journey began and ended with Blackrock,” it said. “He played on numerous teams within the club before turning his hand to coaching, where he gave so generously of his time, knowledge and passion, helping shape generations of players and leaving a legacy that will live in our club forever.”

It said he played “a pioneering role” in the establishment, development and success of women’s rugby within the club.

“He was a mentor, a friend, a storyteller, and a constant source of encouragement,” it added. “He cared deeply about the people he coached. He gave players confidence, challenged them to be better, and reminded everyone around him why rugby is such a special game.”