Environment

Have your say: Are you Irish and in Europe? If so, how are you coping with the heat?

We would like to to hear from Irish people living or travelling on the continent, where temperatures are breaking 40 degrees

Paul Scott
Extremely high temperatures are being experienced in parts of France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Illustration: Paul Scott
Tue Jun 23 2026 - 16:001 MIN READ

Continental Europe is experiencing sweltering conditions.

In France, where temperatures are breaking 40 degrees, 40 people have reportedly drowned in heatwave-related deaths in recent days. Two young children also died under suspected heat-related circumstances in their family’s car in southeastern France.

Extremely high temperatures are also being experienced in parts of Spain, Italy and Germany. Temperatures are set to rise in the Netherlands and Belgium this week before peaking on Friday.

We would like to hear from people from Ireland living or travelling in parts of Europe impacted by extreme heat.

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How are you coping? Are transport networks impacted? Has your work or holiday been impacted or have you changed your plans as a consequence of the heat?

What is day-to-day life like living in these conditions?

You can share your experiences of hot weather in Europe by using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less.

Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. We will keep your contact details confidential. If you would prefer to remain anonymous in any published articles, please indicate this in your submission.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

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