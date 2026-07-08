Two men jailed for role in Dublin city centre violence during which man died

Quham Babatunde died after being allegedly stabbed in February last year

Two men have been jailed for five years for their involvement in violence in Dublin city centre on St Valentine’s night last year.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard how fights broke out on South Anne Street in the early hours of February 15th, 2025. Violence then spilled on to Duke Lane and later to Dawson Street. A number of victims were punched, kicked, knocked unconscious and suffered bruising.

During the violence, Quham Babatunde (34) was allegedly stabbed by another man, who has since been charged with murder and is before the courts in Northern Ireland.

John Berry, prosecuting, previously told the court Babatunde died that night, but not as a result of the assaults perpetrated by any defendants in this case.

John Eghomwanre (25) of Dun Emer Glade, Lusk, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm to Babatunde and another man.

Faraj Odukoya (20) of Brega, Hamlet Lane, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault causing harm to Babatunde and two other men. He also admitted violent disorder.

Odukoya separately pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary on November 23rd, 2023, during riots in Dublin city.

The court previously heard he was one of the looters who entered two Foot Locker stores and a Lifestyle Sports store in Dublin city centre after others had already breached these premises. The court heard he took items, but gardaí were unable to say the value of what he took.

Passing sentence on Wednesday, Judge Martin Nolan said both men had involved themselves in “serious violence” on the night of the South Anne Street incident.

He said anyone who saw the violence would have been intimidated, adding that a man died during the incident.

He said the court accepted Odukoya’s behaviour was more serious, but that he was the younger of the two defendants and that the burglaries were “opportunistic”.

The judge noted both men’s youth, their expressions of remorse and sorrow at the death of Babatunde.

He said both men could contribute to society upon their release from custody. “Hopefully, they can change and reform,” the judge said.

He imposed a five-year sentence on both men, backdated to when they went into custody.

Two other men have already been sentenced for their involvement in the violence that night.

Rory Carr (22), of Ard Na Greine, Seapoint Lane, Balbriggan, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault causing harm to Babatunde, Adetola Adetuilehim and a third man.

The court heard how Carr punched Babatunde eight times on South Anne Street after he had been fatally injured. Babatunde was still standing at this point, but later fell to the ground.

The court was told Bruno Tache (21) kicked Babatunde in the head while he was lying on the ground dead on Duke Lane.

Tache, of Trimleston, Balbriggan, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Babatunde and another man. He further pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Carr and Tache were both handed prison sentences of three years and six months for their respective roles in the violence earlier this year, with the final 12 months suspended on strict conditions for two years.

Four other men are before the courts in relation to the incident.