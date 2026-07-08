Met Éireann says temperatures could reach 28 degrees on Wednesday

The national forecaster said the current hot spell is being caused by 'a ridge of high pressure' situated over Ireland. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Wednesday will be another very warm day across the country with temperatures expected to reach up to 28 degrees in some areas.

The hot weather is set to continue for the rest of the week and temperatures of up to 30 degrees are possible in the south this weekend, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said the current hot spell is being caused by “a ridge of high pressure” situated over Ireland.

“Conditions will stay cloudier in the north and west at first due to a slow-moving frontal zone lingering over the northwest,” a Met Éireann statement said.

“From Friday, high pressure is expected to shift to the north of Ireland ... This will allow temperatures to increase, and the sunshine to become more widespread.”

Wednesday morning will be quite cloudy with a few mist and fog patches, along with isolated drizzle in the northwest.

Sunshine in the southeast will become widespread throughout the morning and afternoon, though coastal areas in the west and northwest will remain cloudier.

It will be hottest in the east and south with highest temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees. It won’t be quite as warm in the north and west with highs of 18 to 22 degrees, Met Éireann said.

Temperatures will drop to 12 to 16 degrees overnight.

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Thursday will also be very warm, especially in the south and east. Temperatures of up to 20 degrees are expected in the northwest and up to 26 degrees in the southeast.

Most places will be dry and clear on Thursday night but some showers will develop in the northwest. It will be very humid overnight with temperatures not falling below 13 to 16 degrees.

It is expected to be even hotter on Friday, particularly in the south. Temperatures will reach 21 degrees in the north and up to 28 degrees in the south, possibly higher locally.

Met Éireann said it will be cloudy in Connacht and west Ulster earlier in the day with a few heavy showers possible. It will be dry elsewhere with sunny spells, which will become widespread as the day progresses.

The weekend is also expected to be very warm with temperatures of up to 29 or 30 degrees possible in some areas, mainly in the south.

As the hot weather continues, Uisce Éireann has placed night-time restrictions on 13 water supplies mainly affecting parts of Kilkenny, Tipperary, Donegal, Cork and Meath.

“We know overnight restrictions can be inconvenient, especially for households and businesses trying to plan their day-to-day routines,” Margaret Attridge, head of water operations with Uisce Éireann, said.

“These restrictions are only used where needed to protect local supplies and reduce the risk of more serious disruption later on.”

Attridge also reminded people that water reservoirs are not safe places to swim.

“They may look calm, but they are working sites and there can be real dangers beneath the surface. If you want to swim, please choose a lifeguarded beach or designated swimming area where it is safe to do so,” she said.

Uisce Éireann has asked households and businesses across the country to save water as much as they can by ensuring their buildings are leak-free, not leaving taps running, and choosing showers over baths.