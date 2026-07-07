Met Éireann forecasts heatwave conditions across Ireland from Wednesday

Sun worshippers relax on the grass during their lunchtime break in Herbert Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A “prolonged spell” of very warm or hot weather will occur across Ireland this week with heatwave conditions expected, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster expects these conditions to last into next week. It has issued a weather advisory for the country from 12am on Wednesday to 12am on Tuesday of next week.

Temperatures will likely exceed 25 degrees during the day, possibly climbing to the high 20s or low 30s in some places from Friday.

At night, minimum temperatures of 15 degrees are expected with warm and humid conditions.

Tropical nights may occur in places this weekend, with a chance of thunderstorms later this week. The UV Index is expected to range from high to very high.

Met Éireann said possible impacts include water safety issues, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, heat stress and dehydration.

There is also potential for disruption to public transport, animal welfare issues, potential drought concerns, and potential wildfires and forest fires.

The weather in Ireland will be dry with sunshine becoming more widespread as the south of the country experiences the hottest conditions.

Wednesday will be cloudy with patches of mist and fog, with isolated drizzle in the northwest. Throughout the morning and afternoon, sunshine will become more widespread in the southeast.

The east and south will experience temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees while the highest temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees in the north and west.

Overnight, mist and fog will develop as mild and humid conditions continue.

The south and east will experience a sunny and very warm day on Thursday with highest temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees, while conditions remain cloudier in the west and north with the chance of light rain.

People enjoy the sunny weather at Seapoint, Co Dublin. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

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On Thursday night, it will remain cloudy in the northwest with showers developing, as well as mist and fog. It will be very mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 13 degrees.

On Friday, cloudy conditions will continue in Connacht and west Ulster with a few heavy showers possible. Highest temperatures will range from 21 degrees in the north to 28 degrees in the south.

Saturday will be sunny and very hot as temperatures reach 21 degrees in the north and up to 29 degrees in the south. However, there is a chance of showers.

It will remain very warm on Sunday and into next week with dry and sunny conditions expected, as well as the odd shower.

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