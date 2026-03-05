Weather

Met Éireann issues yellow rain warning for six counties

Blustery rain and spot flooding expected in Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow

Met Éireann is forecasting 'fairly widespread' rain on Thursday for Dublin and five other counties. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Tim O'Brien
Thu Mar 05 2026 - 13:562 MIN READ

Met Éireann has issued a status-yellow weather warning for rain across Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford.

Met Éireann said blustery rain with spot flooding will likely impact on travel. The warning is in place until 6pm on Thursday.

The national forecaster said rain will be “fairly widespread” throughout the day and will become heavy and persistent in places with low cloud and mist.

A clearance to sunny spells will gradually develop across the western half of the country but conditions will stay wet and breezy into the evening across eastern counties, Met Éireann said.

It will feel cool with highest temperatures of about 8 degrees. Moderate to fresh northwest winds are expected to ease as the rain clears. Night-time low temperatures and clear skies should see frost and ice setting in quickly after dark.

Friday is expected to be dry and sunny but cold in the morning with frost and some icy stretches. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in mostly light, occasionally moderate west or southwest breezes.

The overview for the coming days is for a mostly dry start to the weekend, with sunny spells expected on Saturday.

Thicker cloud may build in the south and east, with the chance of a little light rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds and fresher along Atlantic coasts.

Sunday is expected to turn cloudier with outbreaks of rain developing. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate south or southeast winds.

