More rain forecast as spring approaches

The outlook for the next few days is for rain and showers. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Thursday will see widespread rain and drizzle across the island before the afternoon when it becomes more confined to the south and southeast, according to Met Éireann.

The outlook is similar for the next few days with rain and showers moving in from the Atlantic.

Temperatures will take a brief dip on Friday and Saturday but will return close to normal or slightly above from Sunday.

Temperatures on Thursday will reach about 10 degrees in breezy, fresh southerly winds.

Rain and drizzle in the southeast will gradually clear on Friday morning with drier weather and bright spells and scattered showers extending across the island from the northwest.

Friday night should see temperatures drop to lows of about -3 to 1 degrees. It is expected to be dry and frosty with long clear spells leading to widespread frost and icy patches forming.

The outlook for Saturday is for a bright and crisp morning for most with frost patches. It will be cloudier farther west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading eastward through the day, becoming more isolated as it clears. Scattered showers will follow in behind.

Highest temperatures will be 6 to 10 degrees, and it will be coldest in the north in mostly moderate southerly winds, strong at times on Atlantic coasts.

A wet and blustery start to meteorological spring is expected on Sunday, March 1st, with rain turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures will be 9 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong south to southwest winds, with gales on coasts.

More rain is forecast for Monday with a clearance developing for a short time midmorning and cloudy conditions starting to feed in from the west again with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle.