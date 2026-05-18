Weather

Met Éireann forecasts temperatures in Ireland to rise into the 20s later this week

May has been a very cool month so far but that is about to change, says Met Éireann

The weather across Ireland will start to get warmer from Wednesday, Met Éireann. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
The weather across Ireland will start to get warmer from Wednesday, Met Éireann. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Ronan McGreevy
Mon May 18 2026 - 09:141 MIN READ

Summer is finally on the way, with the unseasonably cool weather set to be replaced by progressively warmer and sunnier conditions.

It has been a much cooler May than normal, with most places at least a degree below the long-term average.

The cool, showery weather will continue for a few days yet. However, from Wednesday there will be a noticeably milder feel to the air.

The winds will be from the southwest and will bring rising temperatures, not just to Ireland but to much of Europe.

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Wednesday will see temperatures of up to 18 degrees and Thursday will be unsettled but warm, as will Friday, with temperature highs of 19 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

It is likely to become drier and sunnier next weekend and warmer too, “with high pressure taking charge”, the forecaster said.

Saturday will see dry weather with temperatures of between 15 and 20 degrees. Sunday will be even warmer, with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees generally across the country.

The warmer, more settled weather is likely to last well into next week.

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Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times