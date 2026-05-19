WHO head ‘deeply concerned’ by scale of Ebola outbreak as deaths rise

Soldiers at the National Biomedical Research Institute in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ebola cases have been confirmed in rebel-held Goma. Photograph: Jospin Mwisha/AFP via Getty Images

The director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said he is deeply concerned about the scale and the speed of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there had been at least 500 suspected cases of Ebola and at least 130 suspected deaths in DRC since the new outbreak began.

Thirty cases had been confirmed in DRC’s north-eastern province of Ituri, and one death and one case had been confirmed in Kampala, Uganda, he added. A US citizen has also tested positive and been transferred to Germany.

“These numbers will change as field operations are scaling up, including strengthening surveillance, contact tracing and laboratory testing,” Ghebreyesus told members of the World Health assembly, who are meeting this week in Geneva.

Ghebreyesus declared the outbreak a public-health emergency of international concern in the early hours of Sunday morning. On Tuesday he said: “I did not do this lightly . . . I’m deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic.”

A WHO official on the ground in Bunia in Ituri warned that the outbreak could be lengthy. “I don’t think that in two months we will be done with this outbreak,” Anne Ancia, WHO’s DRC representative, told reporters in Geneva, pointing to a recent Ebola outbreak that “took two years”.

The organisation will convene its emergency committee on Tuesday to advise what recommendations it should make on how to control the outbreak. The US officially left the WHO in January in a move US president Donald Trump said was motivated by the organisation’s poor management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ghebreyesus said reports of cases in urban areas, where the virus typically finds it easier to spread, were also cause for concern. Cases among health workers indicated potential spread in clinics and hospitals, he said, and there was “significant population movement in the area”, for work and also due to conflict.

The province of Ituri, where most cases have been reported, was “highly insecure”, he said. “Conflict has intensified since late 2025, and the fighting has escalated significantly over the past two months resulting in civilian deaths. Over 100,000 people have been newly displaced. And in Ebola outbreaks, you know what displacement means.”

An outbreak of the Zaire strain from 2018-2020 in Ituri and North Kivu provinces was the second deadliest on record, killing nearly 2,300 people. The international response then was complicated by widespread armed violence in eastern DRC that continues today.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids from infected people or animals and causes symptoms that can include high fever, vomiting and internal and external bleeding. According to the WHO, the average fatality rate from Ebola is about 50 per cent, varying from 25-90 per cent in past outbreaks.

Bundibugyo virus, the type of Ebola that is causing the current outbreak, has no vaccines or treatments.

Although more than 20 Ebola outbreaks have been recorded in DRC and Uganda, this is only the third time the Bundibugyo virus has been detected. Cases have now also been confirmed in Bunia and North Kivu’s rebel-held capital of Goma, as well as Mongbwalu, Butembo, and Nyakunde. - Guardian