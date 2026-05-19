‘Trial will be required’ for two gardaí facing corruption-related charges, Longford court told

Brian Carroll (42) and James Muldowney (47) are connected to the Mayo/Roscommon/Longford division of An Garda Síochána. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A trial expected to last three weeks will be required in the case of two members of An Garda Síochána connected to the Mayo/Roscommon/Longford division who face a number of corruption-related charges.

Garda Brian Carroll (42), with an address at Ballinaboy, Kilteevan, Co Roscommon, and Sgt James Muldowney (47), with an address at Greenville, Caltra, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, appeared before Judge Jonathan Dunphy at Longford Circuit Court on Tuesday morning. Niall Flynn, on behalf of both, informed the court that both co-accused would require a trial.

The barrister said there was still disclosure outstanding but “a trial will be required irrespective of disclosure”.

Stephen Faulkner, prosecuting on behalf of the State, said the matter was expected to take three weeks and requested the case be listed for mention only at the July sittings of Longford Circuit Court.

Carroll is charged with disclosing confidential information on September 9th, 2021, to another individual at Esquires Coffee, N4 Axis Centre, Longford, and attempting to obstruct the course of justice contrary to Section 62 (1) and (2) of the Garda Síochána Act.

It is alleged he disclosed the information, which was obtained in the course of his duties, “knowing the disclosure of said information was likely to have a harmful effect”. It is also alleged he damaged his mobile phone before the lawful search of his home in connection with the investigation on March 16th, 2022.

Muldowney is charged with stealing a sum of cash from a property at Palace Drive, Ardnacassa, Longford, on September 29th, 2021. He is also charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice during an incident in Roscommon town on January 17th, 2024.

Both officers were arrested by appointment at Granard Garda station on July 28th of last year, and made no reply when charged.

The judge made the order that formal disclosure be sought by the defence in writing within four weeks, and that the State respond within six weeks after receipt of that request.

He remanded both accused on continuing bail to July 7th, but excused their attendance on that day as the case will only be listed for mention.