Two teens arrested over assault that left Dubliner (30s) in critical condition

A member of An Garda Síochána near the scen of the incident in Blanchardstowna on Monday. Photograph: Collins

Two boys in their mid-teens have been arrested by gardaí investigating an assault that has left a Dubliner in critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí have also taken the unusual step off appealing to an unidentified woman, who was in a car in the vicinity of the crime scene, to come forward and contact the investigation team at Blanchardstown Garda station.

There have been grave concerns for the injured man’s survival prospects since he was beaten and left unconscious on the street in Blanchardstown last Friday.

The precise motive for the attack was not immediately clear, though gardaí have not ruled out the possibility it was an attempted mugging that sharply escalated.

The victim, who is believed to be from nearby Castleknock, was found unresponsive on Mill Lane, Blanchardstown, at about 4.30pm. Gardaí believed from the outset he had been attacked by more than one person and were working on a definite line on inquiry in recent days as the investigation progressed.

The two boys arrested for questioning on Tuesday are suspects in the case and have been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

That allows gardaí to interview the “two males juveniles in their mid-teens” for up to 24 hours without charge, at which point they must be released and criminal charges put to them.

“A male, aged in his 30s, remains in critical condition in Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown,” the Garda also confirmed of the victim remaining gravely ill and appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the investigation team.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are interested in speaking to anyone who was on Mill Lane between 4pm and 5pm last Friday.

“During this time, many people were walking along the road from the grounds of Connolly Hospital to Main Street, Blanchardstown,” a Garda statement said.

“Investigating gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with a female passenger who was in a silver Suzuki vehicle parked in the grounds of Connolly Hospital during this period.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown gardaí on (01) 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.