Bird flu confirmed at Fota Wildlife Park

Cork centre had said it would close on Tuesday and Wednesday

Cork City Council said the virus, known as bird flu, is circulating among wild birds at the Lough, a freshwater lake on the southwest of the city between Ballyphehane and Glasheen. Photograph: Barry Roche
The Fota cases this week follow another known outbreak in Cork at the Lough area of the city toward the end of September. Photograph: Barry Roche
Barry Roche
Tue Oct 14 2025 - 19:13

An outbreak of avian flu at the Fota Wildlife Park in Cork has been confirmed after tests found a number of captive birds died after contracting the virus.

On Tuesday, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon confirmed that preliminary tests carried out by scientists at his department’s veterinary laboratory in Co Kildare had proven positive for H5N1 avian influenza virus.

Further laboratory testing will be carried out tomorrow to determine pathogenicity – the ability to cause disease.

A veterinary epidemiological investigation was under way on Tuesday, the results of which will inform decisions on the management of the situation at the park, the Minister said.

He said it was vitally important that avian flu be prevented from spreading from wild birds to poultry or between poultry flocks, given the importance of the poultry sector in Ireland – which is worth €750 million and supports 5,000 jobs.

Fota is a place where the disease could easily take hold and spread, given it is home to hundreds of captive birds and open to thousands of free-flying birds.

“Biosecurity is the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry, or between poultry flocks,” a statement from the department said.

“The detection of H5N1 avian influenza virus in captive birds from Fota Wildlife Park highlights the ongoing risk posed by avian influenza and is a reminder to all who keep poultry, whether commercial holdings or those who have some backyard hens, to stay aware and take precautions to prevent contact with or contamination from wild birds. Report any suspicions of avian influenza to your local Regional Veterinary Office without delay.”

Mr Heydon said that in recent months there have been a number of cases of avian influenza detected in wild birds in Ireland, mainly in sea birds in coastal areas; so far in 2025, 41 cases of avian influenza in wild birds have been detected.

He said that experts at the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre had advised that the risk to public health from the strain of avian influenza circulating is considered low for the general public, and low to medium for occupationally exposed people.

Fota Wildlife Park, which closed today and tomorrow as a precautionary measure pending the results of tests on the dead birds, has been contacted for comment.

Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times